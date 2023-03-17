Edmonton police shooting | Two officers are killed after a teenager shoots his own mother

In Canada’s Alberta province, a 16-year-old teen shot two constables and then shot himself as told by authorities. What happened in this incident? We’ll know all the details in this article; keep reading.

A 16-year-old boy in Edmonton, Canada, shot two police constables and his mother. Later he took his own life. He lived in Alberta province; on Thursday morning, he shot his mother, as said by a senior government official.

When two patrol officers arrived at the scene, they were also shot and killed the teen. The officers were not in a situation where they could fire the teen. The suspect gunman died by shooting himself, as said by Dale McFee, the Edmonton police service chief.

After the incident, a wounded woman takes to the hospital in serious condition. The woman remained in a serious but stable condition. McFee also told about the deceased officers; 30 years old Brett Ryan, who was serving the police for the last five and half years, while 35 years, old Travis Jordan, who had been working with Edmonton Police over the previous eight years.

McFee further said, “I can’t tell you how devastated we are with their loss,”

Thirty years old, Rayan was a youth league hockey referee member and is remembered as a community pillar. Spruce Grove Minor Hockey Association member Darcy Carter said Rayan and his wife were expecting a child.

Earlier, Ryan worked in the paramedic field; later, he joined the police force and was passionate about his work. Carter said, “That’s something that I’ll never forget … just his face lighting up when he talked about his job.”

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, also tweeted about this incident and shared his condolences and support for the officers in that tweet:

Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you.

Netizens reactions :

Madonna Mikhail

Truly heartbreaking. My condolences to the family. May Our Lord Jesus Christ repose their souls and comfort all the families and friends 🙏

Jeanette Rosales

So tragic and sad. Prayers and condolences to their family and friends. That is a tough career for people that go into that field of work..it takes courage and honour…but it definitely comes with great risks and risking your life to keep the peace speaks multitudes on many levels. May they R.I.P

Steve Roil

I cannot imagine being the mother of that kid. Assuming she makes it through, she will never be able to get over this.

