How did Stephen Bromhead die? Nationals MP Stephen Bromhead dies after cancer battle

High-profile politician Stephen Bromhead has died eight days after an upcoming election after fighting a crippling disease, which is a huge shock to many.

Who was Stephen Bromhead?

Stephen Bruce Bromhead, born in 1958, was an Australian politician. He had served as the Nationals’ representative for Myall Lakes in the New South Wales Legislative Assembly since March 26, 2011.

He began his career as a licensed nurse in his early years before joining the New South Wales Police Department and serving first as a general duties officer and subsequently as a detective. He spent almost 12 years with the police department.

He studied law via correspondence while serving as a police officer and was later admitted as a solicitor. He graduated from the University of New South Wales, where he got his Master of Law, majoring in corporate, commercial, and taxes law.

Afterward, he became a counselor for the Greater Taree municipal council. Then in June 2010, he was endorsed by the National party as a candidate after John Turner, a previous National sitting member, had announced that he would not be seeking re-election.

In March 2011, he got elected after winning votes of about 78.6% toward him on a two-party preferred basis. He has since been in the state parliament for 12 years.

Stephen Bromhead Cause of death

Stephen Bromhead died on March 16, 2023, of mesothelioma cancer. Mesothelioma cancer is a type of cancer that affects the mesothelial cells, which cover most parts of the body. It is a rare cancer often caused by breathing in or ingesting asbestos fibers.

Mr. Bromhead, 66, was described as someone who could converse with everybody to get the best out of them. He was a family man who always made time for his wife and children.

He was a champion for the people and was beloved in the community for his dedication to improving the world.

Remembering Stephen Bromhead

Bromhead was a member of several organizations, including chambers of commerce, local rugby and union football clubs, tourism organizations, and horse racing clubs.

He has been described as the “quintessential Nationals member” by the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet. Throughout his life in the state parliament, he has done major upgrades in the health sectors in Australia.

He was described by many people who worked with him as a person who brought color into the lives of everyone he knew.

He could brighten up the room with just his smile. He was a very respected and valued member of the state parliament and a warm and welcoming person.

