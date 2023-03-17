How did John Boyd Boland die? Franciscan Father John Boyd Boland Passed Away at 82

The Franciscan community and Catholic Church, in general, are mourning the loss of one of their own, Father John Boyd Boland, who passed away on March 16, 2023, at 82.

Who was John Boyd Boland?

Father John Boyd Boland was born in 1940 in New York City. He was raised in a Catholic household and received most of his education in Catholic institutions.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Bonaventure University in 1962 and then studied at the Washington Theological Union, where he earned his Master of Divinity degree in 1967.

Father Boland was a beloved member of the Franciscan Order and touched the lives of countless people throughout his decades-long ministry.

What was the career of John Boyd?

Father Boland was ordained a priest in 1967 and spent the early years of his ministry serving as a parish priest in various communities throughout the Northeastern United States.

Later, he worked as a chaplain at several medical facilities, including St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, and St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

In 1984, Father Boland joined the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement, a Roman Catholic religious order.

He served in various leadership positions within the Order, including as Provincial Minister of the Atonement Friars in the United States and as a member of the International Franciscan Commission for Justice, Peace, and the Integrity of Creation.

Father Boland was also an advocate for social justice and worked to improve the lives of marginalized or oppressed people.

He was a strong supporter of the Catholic Worker Movement and was actively involved in several organizations that sought to address poverty, hunger, and homelessness.

John Boyd Boland cause of death?

The cause of the death of John Boyd Boland is not yet clear. A natural death could have occurred. Our team is trying to know the cause of death. We will let you know once we know the cause.

Father John Boyd Boland will be remembered as a devoted priest, a tireless advocate for social justice, and a beloved member of the Franciscan community.

Tribute and obituary to John Boyd Boland:

Father Boland’s funeral was held on March 15, 2023, at Graymoor, the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement headquarters in Garrison, NY.

It was attended by many members of the Franciscan community, as well as friends and family members of Father Boland.

Many have shared their memories and condolences. Bishop Richard J. Malone, Bishop of Buffalo, NY, said, “Father Boland was a devoted Franciscan and a true servant of God.

Father John Boyd Boland was a shining example of what it means to live a life dedicated to service and compassion.

His legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who knew him, and his passing is a great loss for the Catholic Church and the wider community. May he rest in peace.

Read More: Mr. Beast Cause of death? YouTuber Mr. Beast is Still Alive, Viral Claim Debunked