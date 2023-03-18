Did Sanaa Lathan get married? See Sanaa Lathan Dating History

Sanaa Lathan is famous American actress.

Sanaa Lathan is well-recognized as the daughter of film director Stan Lathan and actress Eleanor McCoy.

Sanaa Lathan is well-recognized for her role as Donna Tubbs in the “Family Guy” television series.

In 1996, Sanaa Lathan made her acting debut with the “In the House” television show. In 1997, Sanaa Lathan made her film debut with the “Drive” film.

In 2023, Sanaa Lathan appears in the “Young. Wild. Free.” film. In 2022, Sanaa Lathan appeared in “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” television series and “On The Come Up” film.

Sanaa Lathan is famous for her work and role in the LateLine, The Cleveland Show, The Affair, Harley Quinn, Hit & Run, and more.

Sanaa Lathan acted in many movies, including Catfish in Black Bean Sauce, Love & Basketball, Alien vs. Predator, Something New, Powder Blue, The Best Man Holiday, Now You See Me 2, Nappily Ever After, With/In: Volume 1, and more.

Sanaa Lathan also appeared in many tv series such as A Raisin in the Sun, NYPD Blue, Disappearing Acts, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Twilight Zone, Hit & Run, Shots Fired, A Raisin in the Sun, Family Matters, and more.

How old is Sanaa Lathan?

Sanaa Lathan’s full name is Sanaa McCoy Lathan. Sanaa Lathan’s age is 51 years. Sanaa Lathan’s date of birth is 19 September 1971. Sanaa Lathan was born to Stan Lathan and Eleanor McCoy in New York City, New York, U.S.

Sanaa Lathan has five siblings- Tendaji Lathan, Lilane Lathan, Colette Lathan, and Arielle Lathan. Sanaa Lathan’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx.

Sanaa Lathan did her studies at Beverly Hills High School, University of California, Berkeley, and Yale University.

Who is Sanaa Lathan husband?

Sanaa Lathan is currently unmarried. Sanaa Lathan Got engaged in 2010. Sanaa Lathan husband’s name is Steve Rifkind. The couple called off their engagement in 2011 after being in a relationship for a year.

Sanaa Lathan’s Relationships

Sanaa Lathan never married. But Sanaa Lathan has had many relationships. Sanaa Lathan had a relationship with Boris Kodjoe in 1993.

Thereafter, Sanaa Lathan had a relationship with Omar Epps from 1999 to 2002. Sanaa Lathan was briefly in a relationship with Terrell Owens in 2006.

Sanaa Lathan was in a relationship with Adawale Ogunleye from 2007 to 2008 together.

Sanaa Lathan’s longest relationship was with Tyrese Gibson for 6 years from 2008 to 2014. After this, Sanaa Lathan had a one year relationship with French Montana from 2015 to 2016.

