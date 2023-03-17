Is Tori Kelly still married? How long has Tori Kelly been married?

Tori Kelly is a popular American actress and singer-songwriter. In 2010, Tori Kelly made her singing career with the ninth season of American Idol.

After that, Tori Kelly released her Extended Play debut with the “Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly” in 2012.

In 2013, after Tori Kelly became Scooter Braun’s manager, Tori signed with Capitol Records.

In 2013, Tori Kelly released her second EP “Foreword”. In 2015, Tori Kelly released her first studio album “Unbreakable Smile”.

In 2018, Tori Kelly released her second album “Hiding Place”. In 2003, Tori Kelly made her television debut with the “Star Search” show.

In 2016, Tori Kelly made her film debut with the “Sing”. Tori Kelly also acted in the “Sing 2” (2021) and “Jerry & Marge Go Large” (2022) films.

Tori Kelly is also appeared in many tv shows such as THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, The Masked Singer, Rugrats, Nationwide commercials, Beat Bugs, America’s Most Talented Kid, The Wonderful World of Disney: Disneyland 60, Sesame Street, and more.

How old is Tori Kelly?

Tori Kelly’s real name is Victoria Loren Kelly. Tori Kelly’s birth date is 14 December and her birth year is 1992. Tori Kelly’s age is 30 years. Tori Kelly was born to Allwyn Kelly and Laura Kelly in Wildomar, California, U.S.

Tori Kelly’s height 5 feet 3 inches approx. Tori Kelly has a sibling whose name Noah James Kelly. Tori Kelly did her studies in her hometown. Tori Kelly’s nationality is American.

What song made Tori Kelly famous?

Tori Kelly rose to fame with the song “Nobody Love”, which reached the Billboard Hot 100. Tori Kelly is also famous for her voice and won many awards.

Who is Tori Kelly Husband?

Tori Kelly is a married woman. Tori Kelly husband’s name is André Murillo.

Tori Kelly married Andre Murillo in 2018. Tori and Andre are still together.

It has been almost 5 years since both of them were in a married relationship. The Couple is happy with their married life.

Tori Kelly has not shared much information about her husband and children. Tori Kelly prefers to keep her married life private.

