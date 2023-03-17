How did Robert Parker die? A mud racer’s cause of death and obituary

Robert Parker, a Mud racing legend, died recently. His team, Momentum Racing, pays tribute to this legendry. He was the fastest person in terms of the mud pit. He was known as the most reputed person in the off-road community. In this article, we’ll check more details about Robert; keep reading.

Robert Parker: What happened to him

A famous racer of the mud racing team, “Team Momentum Racing”, died unexpectedly. Robert, the resident of Benson, North Carolina, died on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. A great husband and adored father died just after the brief illness and being announced deceased, according to reports.

We paid tributes and sent our condolence to the Parker family and Team Momentum Racing at this challenging time. Robert Parker was ideal for many aspiring ATV & SXS enthusiasts. The schedule for Funeral Arrangements will be Released soon by the Parker family.

Sports team 904 took Facebook to pay the tributes for Parker as

A call came today that you never want to get.

Today we lost a friend and a brother to Team 904.

Robert Parker was family to us, And we are deeply saddened to hear of his passing. Words cannot express just how badly he will be missed.

Robert was a one-of-a-kind person. He was light in this world. A man who would give you the shirt off his back and the shoes off his feet too!

Please pray for the Parker family and the Fulcher family! We would surely appreciate it! They are family to us and need all the prayers right now!

And to Robert… until we meet again, brother.

Robert Parker: Reason behind the death

Robert Parker’s family still has not revealed any precise reason behind the death of Robert. Still, the news is available that Robert Parker died after just a short-term illness.

The whole mud racing community will feel sad for their great mud racer. He was known as a very humble, kind and soft-hearted man by his fellow members. one of his friends, Kayla Rae, remembered him on social media and wrote some heart-touching lines for her friend

For if we live, we live to the Lord; if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s.

Romans 14:8

Please pray for Robert Parker’s loved ones.

Battle of the Builds La, the sports website, also wrote an emotional note on Facebook and gave tributes to Robert

Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Parker family, friends, and Team Momentum Racing

Robert Parker, you inspired countless people in the offroad world. You helped shape this industry, and may your legacy live on…

You were a fantastic father, husband, role model, and more. It hurts us to see you gone, but God has you now. Save us a seat up there…..

Some of the heart-touching tributes :

Claire Burkhouse Owens

So very sorry for this loss. Prayers for the family.

Kayla Bolton

This one hurt my heart today 💔 Although I didn’t know the whole family, I had the pleasure of meeting Robert Parker when he raced our GNCC events, and man was he one of the nicest guys ever!

He will be missed, but by all the posts and memories his legacy will definitely live on. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to his whole family, friends and anyone that knew him. ❤️🕊️

Leslie Zacarias

Heaven gained a good one today. Robert Parker, you’ll be missed so much! 💔Casey Parker, we love you and Carleigh Parker, Nathan and Sawyer so much. ❤️🙏🏻

It’s difficult to come up with the right words at a time like this. My prayer is that you would you find peace, comfort, and all the support you need in the days to come.

