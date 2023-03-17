Andrew Mackinnon, an Edinburgh schoolboy, has passed away

Andrew Mackinnon, who was 15 years old, passed away at around 3 PM on the football field at Forrester High School.

Who was Andrew Mackinnon?

A schoolboy, Andrew Mackinnon, passed away on March 14, 2023. He passed away while he was only 15 years old. He was said to have a history of cardiovascular problems. He had surgery for his cardiomyopathy before.

Andrew, who played for Salvesen Community Football Club, supported the Hearts.

Andrew was a 15-year-old who always had a smile on his face and a kind word to share. He was an amazing athlete, excelling in both football and soccer. He had a natural talent and was always the life of the party.

Andrew Mackinnon Cause of death

Andrew Mackinnon dies after collapsing while playing football in Forrester high school. Soon after, calls were made for an ambulance and police to the area. They reached around 3:15, where he was declared to have died.

He is survived by his two sisters, father, mother, and stepdad.

His teachers stated their shock and grief of the sudden passing of their beloved student. One teacher also stated that he was considered a likable character loved by everyone who knew him. He was a great sportsman, an outstanding team player, and a loyal friend.

Tributes pour out for the young boy

On Wednesday, his family honored him by hanging his jersey behind the goalpost at Forrester High. His sister, Amie, stated that he was loved by all and was very popular among his peers. She stated he was dearly adored by his family and friends and would always march in football with them as their number 16.

An online fundraiser on GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend, along with his sister Amie to support their family during this difficult time, which has raised more than 16000 pounds by more than 600 people.

The GoFundMe describes Andrew as a loving, caring boy who loved and adored his family. He died playing what he loved the most. It also stated about his surgery a few years ago and how he endured it with a big smile.

The page asked everyone to raise enough funds to help their family endure this difficult time.

Hundreds of others have paid tribute to the young Hearts fan and sent their condolences to the grieving family.

