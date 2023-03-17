Who is Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson? Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé and ‘Queens Court’ Finalist

Reality TV personality and singer Tamar Braxton recently announced her engagement to Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson, a finalist on the web series ‘Queens Court.’ The couple took to social media to share the news of their engagement with their fans.

Who is Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson?

Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 24, 1985. He attended Morgan State University, where he studied Marketing and Communications. After graduation, he moved to New York City to pursue a career in entertainment.

Robinson began his career as a model and actor, appearing in several television and print advertisements. He later transitioned to hosting and producing, where he found success with the web series ‘Queens Court,’ a talk show that discussed celebrity gossip and current events.

‘Queens Court’ gained popularity on social media and eventually led to Robinson’s appearance on ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ in 2018. The show ended abruptly due to conflicts between Robinson and his co-host, but Robinson continued to work on other projects.

Robinson’s Relationship with Tamar Braxton

Robinson and Braxton met through mutual friends and began dating in late 2022. The couple’s relationship quickly became serious, and Robinson proposed to Braxton on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

The announcement of Robinson and Braxton’s engagement was met with excitement from fans and friends. Braxton’s sisters and fellow singers, Toni and Traci Braxton, congratulated the couple on social media.

Robinson and Braxton have not yet announced their wedding plans, but fans eagerly anticipate their big day.

Robinson’s Career Plans

Robinson is continuing to work on new projects in the entertainment industry. He recently launched his own production company, Robinson Entertainment Group, which focuses on creating content for social media and streaming platforms.

Robinson is a private person regarding his personal life, but he has spoken publicly about his close relationship with his family. He has two children from a previous relationship, and his fiancé, Tamar Braxton, has a son from her previous marriage.

Robinson is also involved in various philanthropic efforts, including supporting charities that provide assistance to underprivileged children and families.