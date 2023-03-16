Who is Keira Knightley Husband? Is Keira Knightley still married?

Keira Knightley is a popular British actress. Keira Knightley is well-recognized for her work in blockbusters and independent films.

In 2023, Keira Knightley will be seen in the “Boston Strangler” film.

In 1993, Keira Knightley made her acting debut with the “Screen One” television series. In 1995, Keira Knightley made her film debut with the “Innocent Lies” film.

Keira Knightley is appeared in many television series such as Red Nose Day Actually, Doctor Zhivago, Neverland, Princess of Thieves, The Treasure Seekers, A Village Affair, and more.

Keira Knightley also acted in theatre plays like The Children’s Hour, The Misanthrope, and Thérèse Raquin.

Keira Knightley also worked in many movies, including Misbehaviour, The Aftermath, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Collateral Beauty, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, London Boulevard, The Duchess, Pride & Prejudice, New Year’s Eve, and more.

Who is Keira Knightley Husband?

Keira Knightley is a married woman. Keira Knightley husband’s name is James Righton. He is a famous musician.

Keira started dating James Righton in February 2011. After dating for 2 years, Keira married James on 4 May 2013 in Mazan, France.

Keira and James have two daughters – one born in 2015 and one born in 2019. The names of the daughters are Edie Knightley Righton and Delilah Knightley Righton.

Keira Knightley dated actor Dale Sinnott, Jamie Dornan from 2003 to 2005 before marrying him. After this, Keira Knightley dated Rupert Friend from 2005 to 2010.

How old is Keira Knightley?

Keira Knightley’s full name is Keira Christina Knightley. Keira Knightley’s date of birth is 26 March 1985. Keira Knightley’s age is 37 years. Keira Knightley was born to Sharman Macdonald and Will Knightley in London, England.

Keira Knightley’s parents are stage actors. Keira Knightley’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Keira Knightley did studies at Teddington School and Esher College. Keira Knightley’s nationality is british.

What is Keira Knightley most famous for?

Keira Knightley is famous for her role as tomboy footballer in the Bend It Like Beckham (2002). Keira is also known for her work in the “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003), “Anna Karenina” (2012), “Atonement” (2007), and “The Imitation Game” (2014).

