Is Greg Sheridan married? Who is Greg Sheridan Wife?

Greg Sheridan is a famous Australian foreign affairs journalist, commentator, and author.

Greg Sheridan has been working as a foreign editor for The Australian newspaper since 1992.

Greg Sheridan has written a few books on religion, politics, and international affairs.

Greg Sheridan also serves as a regular commentator for Sky News Australia and ABC News, as well as on Australian television and radio.

The ABC describes Greg Sheridan as “one of Australia’s most respected and influential analysts of domestic and international politics”.

Greg Sheridan began his career in journalism at The Bulletin in the late 1970s. Following this, Greg Sheridan covered the story of Vietnam refugees after the Vietnam War and with it his interest in regional politics and Asians.

Subsequently, Greg Sheridan wrote during his work at The Bulletin:- “It was astonishing good fortune for me to know all these people at The Bulletin. Trevor Kennedy, Bob Carr, Alan Reid, Sam Lipski, Malcolm Turnbull, and the rest. It was a scintillating magazine under Trevor Kennedy’s editorship.”

Greg joined The Australian as a staffer and in 1985 became the paper’s first China correspondent. Greg then worked in Canberra. Greg Sheridan has interviewed many prime ministers and presidents of the world.

How old is Greg Sheridan?

Greg Sheridan’s full name is Gregory Paul Sheridan. Greg Sheridan’s date of birth is 22 November 1956. Greg Sheridan’s age is 66 years. Greg Sheridan was born to his parents in Inner West Sydney. Greg Sheridan is belongs the Irish-Catholic family.

Greg Sheridan did his studies at Christian Brothers High School, Christian Brothers School St Pius X College at Chatswood in Sydney, Macquarie University, and the University of Sydney. Greg Sheridan’s nationality is Australian.

Who is Greg Sheridan Wife?

Greg Sheridan’s marital status is married. Greg Sheridan wife is Jasbir Kaur “Jessie” Sheridan.

Greg and Jessie have three sons. Jessie practices Sikhism along with her three children.

Greg Sheridan moved to Melbourne with his family in 2006.

Greg Sheridan is a Catholic and Greg has written two books on Christianity.

According to Karl Schmude writing for Quadrant- “Sheridan is more than a cultural Catholic. He actually believes; and he is deeply conscious of the springs of conviction that lie beneath a higher faith.”

Read Also:- Who was Emily Blunt’s first husband? Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski still married?