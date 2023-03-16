Is Katee Sackhoff in a relationship? Does Katee Sackhoff have a baby?

Katee Sackhoff is a popular American actress. Katee Sackhoff is well-recognized for her role as Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in the “Battlestar Galactica” (2004–2009) television series.

Katee Sackhoff is famous for her work in The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, 24, Longmire, Robot Chicken, Battlestar Galactica, and more.

In 1998, Katee Sackhoff made her acting debut with the “Fifteen and Pregnant” television series. In 2001, Katee Sackhoff made her film debut with the “My First Mister” film.

Katee Sackhoff appeared in many tv shows such as Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane, The Fearing Mind, Cold Case, The Education of Max Bickford, Bionic Woman, The Big Bang Theory, Workaholics, Star Wars Rebels, Another Life, Christmas Sail, The Flash, and more.

Katee Sackhoff also acted in many films, including Batman: The Long Halloween, 2036 Origin Unknown, Power/Rangers, Don’t Knock Twice, Riddick, The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, Batman: Year One, White Noise: The Light, Riddick, and more.

Who is Katee Sackhoff Husband?

Katee Sackhoff is a married woman. Katee Sackhoff husband’s name is Robin Gadsby. He is also an famous actor and worked in many movies and television shows.

Katee Sackhoff married her boyfriend Robin Gadsby in early October 2021.

Katee Sackhoff and Robin Gadsby met in 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kate and Robin got married in 2021 after nearly three years of dating and relationship.

The couple is happy with their married life and are currently enjoying their life together. Katee and Robin are managing their relationship very well.

Does Katee Sackhoff have a baby?

Yes, Katee Sackhoff have a baby. Katee Sackhoff married actor Robin Gadsby in 2021 after being in a relationship for 3 years. Katee and Robin welcome their first child since their marriage. Katee gave birth to a daughter.

Katee Sackhoff Bio

Katee Sackhoff’s age is 42 years. Katee Sackhoff’s birth date is 8 April and birth year is 1980. Katee Sackhoff was born to Dennis Sackhoff and Mary Sackhoff in Portland, Oregon, U.S.

Katee Sackhoff’s father is a land developer and Katee Sackhoff’s mother was program coordinator. Katee Sackhoff has a sibling whose name is Erick Sackhoff.

Katee Sackhoff’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Katee Sackhoff did her studies at Sunset High School in Beaverton. Katee Sackhoff’s nationality is American.

Read Also:- How did Justus von Eitzen Die? Find out everything about his life and cause of death