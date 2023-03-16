How did Simon Emmerson Die? What is Simon Emmerson Cause of Death?

Simon Emmerson, a famous record Producer, died at 67. On this page, we’ll learn more about Simon Emmerson; keep reading.

Simon Emmerson: what happened to him

Afro Celt Sound System’s official Facebook page announced the news about Simon Emmerson; They gave tribute through their Facebook page as:

With a heavy heart, we announce on Monday, 13th March, the peaceful passing of our dear Simon Emmerson after a prolonged illness.

Simon touched the hearts of millions of people through his music and infinite wisdom. His legacy remains with the fantastic people he bought together, and they will continue to create the magic of his music with his guidance from above.

We request that our fans, friends and fellow artists respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

There will be plans for a tribute memorial concert later in the year, and the details will be released on all platforms.

Thank you, and Love and Light to you all.

Simon Emmerson: Reason behind the death

On 13 March, Simon Emmerson, also known as Simon Booth, died after a long-time illness. Now all of his friends and relatives pour tributes on social media. He was best known for the song Working Week. Working Week is known as the pioneer in terms of Acid Jazz.

Simon Emmerson: Who was he

12 March 1956 was the birthday of Simon Emmerson. He was a great record producer, guitarist, DJ, and musical director at lush. Later he built his music band named Afro Celt Sound System.

He also worked as an organizer at Imagined Village. This institute works for many roots artists. For his production work on Baaba Maal’s album Firin’ in Fouta, he got nominated for Grammy.

Simon Emmerson: Obituary arrangments

He was known for his passion for music, but apart from music, he was also an avid traveller. He was a very keen bird watcher. We can see his nature love in his songs; like in some inspiring guest mixes for Folk Radio, he shows his love for nature.

He represented the music album ‘Weirdy Birdy Mix’ for the first eventually; he joined Swallows, Swifts, Cranes returning and many more albums.

Tributes to legendary music producers:

Dave Dray

A man is not dead until the ripples they create in life die away (Terry Pratchett). Simon’s ripples will always flow, we will always have his music.

RIP Simon. Thoughts to his family, his friends, and Afro Celts.

Jessica Colley

One of my best memories of afro Celts was at Glastonbury I think 97, some technical issues so they played acoustic ,so much energy,the crowd was stomping and dancing to their amazing beats , another great is in the giant festival in the sky

Lucy Sage

I had no idea, I’m so sorry and sad. Simon has been incredibly kind to me over the years, supporting me at Lush and getting me and friends into gigs. What a beautiful man of incredible talent. He will be sorely missed. Thank you Simon Emmerson. Big love always , Lucy, Maya and Malcom and Matt Xxx.

