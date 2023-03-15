Who is the husband of Gloria Bosman? Know more about her

Famous South African jazz singer Gloria Bosman has died at 50 after a brief illness. Now people are trying to know more about her details and her husband. On this page, we’ll learn more about the singer and her life; keep reading.

Gloria Bosman : Who was she

Gloria Bosman was known for her excellent singing skills; apart from singing, she also worked as a songwriter and performer. She was born on April 24, 1968, in Soweto, nearby Johannesburg, South Africa.

This legendary singer passed away recently following a short illness. The news was confirmed by an official source by Sunday World, while Sipho Hotstiz also posted this news on social media.

Another jazz legend Sipho Hotstiz paid tribute to the singer, he expressed his gratitude towards Gloria. Hotstiz shared the stage with Gloria in many functions and award ceremonies.

Bosman was selected for the board of directors member of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation just one month ago.

Gloria Bosman Husband: Is she married to Noxolo Hlathswayo

There is no official information available regarding Gloria Bosman being married to someone. But this confirmed that she was engaged to Noxolo Hlatshwayo, her long-time partner and co-musician.

As per the different media reports, the couple had been in a relationship for the last seven years. Because both wanted to make a low-profile relationship, they did not share much about this relationship with the media.

Gloria was a great singer in South Africa and was also known as an icon in the music industry. She had a unique style of singing, and as well her style makes so many followers in South Africa and the whole world.

Gloria Bosman: Family details

Gloria Bosman was born into a family of musicians. She got the music in her genetics and was brought up in an environment of music, where she was integral to the music. Her mother, Victoria Bosman, was also a singer, while her father, George Bosman, was a saxophonist and worked for the popular band “Brooklyn Brothers”.

She belongs to the Zulu tribe, and her ethnicity is black. He was born and brought up in South Africa. If we look at the Zulu tribe, they are known for their rich culture and music, dance and different skills.

Social Media Tributes :

Tumisang Prince Maboke Mohlala

The Passing of Mama Gloria Bosman left me with Disbelief.

We had an Unfinished Business then death happens

Simphiwe CmpraDee Dulwana

Waking up to this kind of News is really disturbing 🥺🥺….she was my favorite big sis…she was never a celebrity…only me and her know why I’m saying this…oko ndizibuza Imibuzo🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️…just few days ago ebelalapha and sfe was sooooo excited with no signs of being sick 🥺🥺….jah nhe🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️… RIP Sis’ Gloria BosmaGloria BosmanGloria Bosman

Bongani Ngobese

Ag no man why are all these awesome artists passing away… RIP Mamma Gloria Thank you for the Awesome music!!!

They welcomed you with blasting song and blurring horns into the towers of Jazz Matrydom. I have no doubt you are in good company, she in the midst of her tribe of Jazz Legends and you will be sadly and dearly missed in our lives.

