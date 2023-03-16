Former Florida State Coach Ernie Lanford is Noted for Leaving a Legacy that “Goes Well Beyond Golf”

In Las Vegas, Ernie Lanford passed away. He was a former professor at Florida State University’s Dedman College of Hospitality and director and coach of the men’s golf team. Let’s look at how former Florida State golf coach Ernie Lanford died and what caused his demise.

What Happened to Ernie Lanford?

On March 12, 2023, Lanford, a former professor at Florida State University’s Dedman College of Hospitality and former director and coach of the men’s golf team, passed away in Las Vegas. Lanford, who had lately become sick and was getting hospice care, was 85 years old.

Mr. Ernie Lanford, the Following is the Cause of Death:

Ernie Lanford was said to have a pleasant demeanour. With the recent news, many people must be interested in Ernie Lanford’s cause of death. In 2018, coach Ernie Lanford was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer. The coach had a stroke in December 2021, exacerbating the issue. He also slipped and fell, breaking his shoulder.

Coach’s family migrated to Las Vegas in the middle of 2022 to be closer to a hospital. Coach Ernie Lanford died in Las Vegas on March 12, 2023. The passing of Ernie Lanford has left the community in mourning.

Who Exactly was Ernie Lanford?

Ernie Lanford earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Florida State University in 1960. He was an assistant to the Seminole baseball team’s head coach from 1963 to 1967. After starting his golfing career in Tallahassee, he rose to become the Breakers West Golf Club’s lead PGA golf professional in Palm Beach, Florida. He has a lifetime membership in the PGA.

Lanford served in the Special Forces Reserve of the United States Army’s 7th Infantry Division from 1960 to 1968. He was discharged honourably with the rank of captain.

After receiving a master’s degree in physical education from Michigan State University, he enrolled at Brigham Young University in 1971 to pursue an Ed. D. in kinesiology. After reading Lanford’s seminal dissertation, “The Benefits of Strength Training on Range and Accuracy in Golf,” top amateur and elite golfers reconsidered strength training. Lanford was also employed for academic and athletic jobs at Florida State University, the State New York at Cortland, Flagler College, Augusta City College, and the New York State University at Cortland, where he received many conference coaching honours.

Early in the 1980s, Lanford, a kinesiology associate professor, was asked to lead the golf team at Augusta State University. Despite the university’s location in a city recognised for the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course, which hosts the Masters’ Golf Tournament, the team has been unimpressive.

Lanford coached the Augusta State University golf team to five Big South Conference championships between 1985 and 1991. In 1991, Lanford returned to Florida State University to serve as the men’s golf team’s head coach and director of golf. Throughout his nine-year tenure, the Seminoles golfers earned five NCAA appearances. Lanford left his sports position in 2000 to work as the internship coordinator for the professional golf management programme at the Florida State University Dedman School of Hospitality. While on the Dedman faculty, he was the director of player development and associate professor, and he received the FSU University Teaching Excellence Award in 2006 and 2007.

Lanford has held various professional service roles throughout his almost 60-year career, including executive director of the Big Bend Junior Golf Association and chairman of the Florida State University Varsity Club board. He also authored a golf column for the Tallahassee Democrat and taught golf to many students at Florida State University, including veterans.

