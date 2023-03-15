Teen killed, woman injured in double shooting in Brockton Massachusetts

Brockton Massachusetts – A double shooting overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, has left a 14-year-old boy dead and a 39-year-old woman injured. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning on March 15, 2023.

Police are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred in a residential area in the southeastern Massachusetts city.

Here is what we know so far:

The Shooting

According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on Monday morning on Battles Farm Drive in Brockton. Police were called to the scene following reports of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old male lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman was also found suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently being treated for her injuries.

The Investigation

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unclear. Police are investigating the incident and have not released any information on potential suspects or motives.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact the Brockton Police Department.

Reaction from the Community

The shooting shocked and saddened the Brockton community. Many residents are calling for an end to gun violence in the city.

Brockton Mayor, Robert F. Sullivan, expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and pledged to work with law enforcement to bring those responsible for the shooting to justice.

“We will not tolerate violence in our city,” Sullivan said. “We will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators of this senseless act to justice.”

The double shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, is a tragic reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in our communities. Our thoughts go out to the young victim’s family, and we hope for a full recovery for the injured woman.

