Simeon Jones Obituary: Milton Theatre Technical Director Simeon Jones has Died – Death

Jones was an experienced theatre technical director with a long career. Milton Theatre Company is grieving the death of a valued member, as condolences to the departed have arisen online.

Simeon Jones, a founding member of Milton Theatre Company, died unexpectedly, stunning everyone. Please continue reading to learn about Simeon Jones’s death, what occurred to him, and what prompted it.

Simeon James Died in What Manner?

Simeon James, Milton Theatre Company’s experienced Theatre Technical Director, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Simeon James’ death was revealed on Facebook on Tuesday by his close friend Carly Ann Berg Lovell.

Milton Theatre Company subsequently confirmed Simeon James’ death in a heartfelt statement. That demonstrated how important Simeon was to them.

What were the Circumstances Surrounding his Death?

Simeon James died suddenly and unexpectedly this past Saturday. Unfortunately, the particular circumstances surrounding his death, as well as the reason for his death, remain unknown at this time.

The only good news is that Simeon James’ death was entirely natural and not the result of foul play. According to a close friend, the seasoned technical director died quietly, surrounded by family members.

Simeon Jones, Who was He?

Simeon James was a theatrical specialist who worked as a Theatre Technical Director for the Milton Theatre Company. He worked in the post for around 30 years and was recognised as an exceptional tech director. He was also a very competent set designer.

Simeon spent most of his professional career with Milton Theatre Company, a diverse, award-winning public high school theatrical group. Over the year, he staged innumerable concerts for them. Acts include one-act plays, musicals, and circus shows, among others.

Obituary for Simeon James:

Simeon Jones’ family is now preparing an obituary, and this article will serve as a digital memorial. Funeral plans are also in the works. We will update this post once his family provides further information regarding the services.

Simeon has received tributes on social media, as everyone recalls him as a highly competent individual of unrivalled brilliance. He had a fantastic personality and was always an inspiration to people.

