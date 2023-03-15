Is Kim Basinger in a relationship? Is Kim Basinger Still married to Alec Baldwin?

Kim Basinger is a popular American actress and former fashion model. Kim Basinger won many awards for her work and role, including a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Kim Basinger’s highest-grossing films are Never Say Never Again (1983), L.A. Confidential (1997), The Natural (1984), The Real McCoy (1993), The Door in the Floor (2004), The Nice Guys (2016), and more.

Kim Basinger also appeared in the “Shake Your Head” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” music videos.

In 1976, Kim Basinger made her acting debut with the “Gemini Man” television series. In 1981, Kim Basinger made her film debut with the “Hard Country” film.

Kim Basinger also appeared in many television series such as From Here to Eternity, The Ghost of Flight 401, McMillan & Wife, Saturday Night Live, The Mermaid Chair, Comrade Detective, The Simpsons, and more.

How old is Kim Basinger?

Kim Basinger’s age is 69 years. Kim Basinger’s full name is Kimila Ann Basinger. Kim Basinger’s birth date is 8 December 1953. Kim Basinger was born to Donald Wade Basinger and Ann Cordell in Athens, Georgia, U.S.

Kim Basinger’s mother was also an actress, model, and swimmer. Kim Basinger’s father was a big band musician and loan manager.

Kim Basinger has five siblings- Ashley Basinger, Barbara Basinger, Mick Basinger, and Skip Basinger. Kim Basinger did her studies at the University of Georgia.

What is Kim Basinger best known for?

Kim Basinger is famous for her role as Vicki Vale in the “Batman” (1989) film directed by Tim Burton and as Elizabeth McGraw in the “9½ Weeks” (1986) film directed by Adrian Lyne.

Is Kim Basinger in a relationship?

Before and after divorcing her husband, Kim Basinger has been in a lot of relationships. Kim Basinger is currently in a relationship. From 2014 till now, Kim Basinger is in a relationship with Michelle Stone.

Prior to this, Kim Basinger’s relationships with others. Kim Basinger had relationships with Tim Saunders, Richard DeRose, and Dale Robinette (1976 – 1977) before her first marriage.

After divorcing her first husband, Kim Basinger had a one-year relationship with Jon Peters from 1988 to 1989, briefly with Prince in 1989, Kim Basinger was briefly in a relationship with Phil Walsh and Alexio Gandara in the 1990s.

Who is Kim Basinger husband now?

Kim Basinger married twice and divorced both husbands. Kim Basinger’s first husband was Ron Snyder, to whom she was married from 1980 to 1989. After this, Kim Basinger married Alec Baldwin for the second time in 1993 and got divorced from the second husband in 2002 after almost ten years.

