Beverly Cottman A Beacon of Hope and Inspiration in the Community

Beverly Cottman, a prominent musician, educator, and community activist, passed away. Her passing has left a deep void in the community, as she was an influential figure who touched the lives of many through her music and her work in education.

Who was Beverly Cottman?

Beverly Cottman was born in East Baltimore. She was raised in a musical family and was exposed to various musical genres at a young age. Her love of music drove her to pursue a career in music performance and education.

Cottman was a talented musician who could play the flute and clarinet. She was a founding member of the all-female jazz band Women of the Calabash, which gained international recognition for its unique sound and dynamic performances.

In addition to her music career, Cottman was an educator, teaching music to children in Baltimore City schools.

She strongly supported music education and believed music had the power to change people’s lives.

What killed Beverly Cottman?

Beverly Cottman’s cause of death has not been revealed. She passed away on March 11, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Her death has prompted a flood of tributes from those who knew her. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra said, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Beverly Cottman.

She was a talented musician and a dedicated educator who significantly impacted our community.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also paid tribute to Cottman, saying, “Beverly was a true community champion who dedicated her life to enriching the lives of others through her music, advocacy, and service. Her memory will live on, and she will be greatly missed.”

What is Beverly Cottman’s contribution to the community?

Cottman’s impact on the community went beyond her music and her work in education. She was also a community activist who worked tirelessly to assist those in her community.

Cottman was a strong advocate for social justice and worked to promote equality and inclusion in her community. She was involved in local organizations, including the Baltimore People’s Power Assembly and the Baltimore Algebra Project.

Cottman was also a role model and mentor to many people in her community. She inspired others to follow their dreams and make a positive difference.

Beverly Cottman was a remarkable woman who significantly impacted her community.

Her music, education work, and activism inspired many people and will continue to do so for many years. Her passing is a tragedy, but her legacy will live on in the many lives she touched.

