Is Lil Uzi Vert in a relationship? Know his dating history

Lil Uzi Vert is a famous American singer-songwriter and rapper. Lil Uzi Vert is well-recognized for his debut single “Money Longer” in 2016.

In 2015, Lil Uzi Vert released his commercial mixtape “Luv Is Rage”. In 2020, Lil Uzi Vert released his second studio album “Eternal Atake”.

In 2022, Lil Uzi Vert released his Extended play “Red & White”. In 2016, Lil Uzi Vert released his second single “You Was Right”.

In 2022, Lil Uzi Vert “Just Wanna Rock” and “Heavy” singles. In 2023, Lil Uzi Vert release “Watch This” and “I’m Not Human” singles.

Lil Uzi Vert also released many singles, including “Demon High”, “Dolly”, “Sasuke”, “That’s a Rack”, “Futsal Shuffle 2020”, “Sauce It Up”, “Sanguine Paradise”, “His & Hers”, “That’s a Rack”, “Go Off”, and more.

Lil Uzi Vert Age and Height

Lil Uzi Vert’s full name is Symere Bysil Woods. Lil Uzi Vert also known as Sealab Vertical, Renji, Baby Pluto, Uzi Vert, Sasuke, and Uzi London.

Lil Uzi Vert’s age is 27 years. Lil Uzi Vert’s birth date is 31 July 1995. Lil Uzi Vert was born to his parents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Lil Uzi Vert’s height is approx 5 feet 4 inches. Lil Uzi Vert’s nationality is American.

Who is Lil Uzi Vert wife?

Lil Uzi Vert is a unmarried man. Lil Uzi Vert is not married yet. Lil Uzi Vert is in a relationship since 2019.

Lil Uzi Vert’s girlfriend is JT. Her real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson. The couple is still together. According to the sources, Lil Uzi Vert and JT have split in 2023.

Who are Lil Uzi Vert girlfriends?

Lil Uzi Vert has had a number of girlfriends and Lil has been in a relationship with a number of celebrities.

From 2014 to 2017, Lil Uzi Vert was in a relationship with fashion designer Brittany Byrd. Lil and Britney met at Parsons School of Design where they were studying.

Lil referenced Britney Bird in the song “New York Nights at 21” on his Love Is Rage. After this, Lil’ released several songs about Britney Byrd.

Britney Bird also appeared in the music video for Lil’s hit song “Money Longer”.

Prior to this, Lil Uzi Vert had relationships with Dreamdoll, Brittany Renner, Cleopatra Bernard, and other women.

