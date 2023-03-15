Did Avril Lavigne get married? Who is Avril Lavigne in a relationship with?

Avril Lavigne is a famous Canadian singer-songwriter. At the age of 16, Avril Lavigne signed a two album recording contract with Arista Records.

In 2002, Avril Lavigne made her debut studio album “Let Go”. In 2004, Avril Lavigne released her second studio album “Under My Skin”. In 2007, Avril released her third studio album “The Best Damn Thing”.

In 2022, Avril Lavigne released “Love Sux” studio album, “Spotify Singles” Extended play, and “I’m a Mess”, “Love It When You Hate Me” singles.

As an actress, Avril Lavigne made her acting debut in 2002 with the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” television series.

In 2022, Avril Lavigne appeared in the “Good Mourning” show. Avril Lavigne also appeared in many movies and television shows such as Fast Food Nation, Katy Perry: Part of Me, Saturday Night Live, Over the Hedge, American Idol, Going the Distance, Charming, Majors & Minors, The Flock, and more.

Avril Lavigne Age

Avril Lavigne’s age is 38 years. Avril Lavigne’s date of birth is 27 September 1984. Avril Lavigne’s full name is Avril Ramona Lavigne. Avril Lavigne was born to Jean-Claude Lavigne and Judith-Rosanne Loshaw in Belleville, Ontario, Canada. Avril Lavigne has three siblings- Michelle Lavigne and Matthew Lavigne.

Who is Avril Lavigne husband?

Avril Lavigne married twice. Avril Lavigne is first married singer and guitarist Deryck Whibley.

Avril Lavigne started dating Derrick Whibley when she was 19 years old. In June 2005, Derrick Whibley proposed to Avril Lavigne. On July 15, 2006, Avril and Deryck married in Montecito, California.

On October 9, 2009, Avril filed for divorce from Derrick, with their divorce being finalized on November 16, 2010.

A few years later, Avril Lavigne married a second time. Avril Lavigne’s second husband’s name is Chad Kroeger. He is a Canadian musician.

In July 2012, Avril started dating Chad Kroeger. The couple got engaged in August 2012.

On July 1, 2013, Avril and Chad married in the South of France. On September 2, 2015, Avril Lavigne announced her separation from Chad Kroeger and subsequently divorced.

Who is Avril Lavigne Boyfriend?

Avril Lavigne is recently rumored to be dating rapper Tyga from March 2023.

Earlier, Avril Lavigne was dating musician Mod Sun since March 2021. In April 2022, Avril announced her engagement with Mod Sun on her social media accounts.

But recently in February 2023, Avril Lavigne ended her relationship with musician Mod Sun.

Avril Lavigne began dating actor Brody Jenner in February 2010, following her divorce from her first husband, Derick Wibbly. They separated in January 2012 after being in a relationship for 2 years.

Thereafter, Avril Lavigne dated Chad Kroeger and later married him. After divorcing Chad Kroeger, Avril Lavigne dated billionaire Philip Sarofim in 2018. Avril broke up with Philip in 2019 after being in a relationship for a year.

After this, Avril Lavigne also briefly dated musician Pete Jonas in 2020.

Read Also:- Is Kim Basinger in a relationship? Is Kim Basinger Still married to Alec Baldwin?