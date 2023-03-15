How did Luigi Piccatto die? The cartoonist of Dylan Dog Is No More

Luigi Piccatto, one of the greatest masters of Italian comics and the legendary creator of Dylan Dog, a cult cartoon from Bonelli Editore, passed away. Let’s look at the cartoonist Luigi Piccatto’s cause of death and how he passed away in more detail.

How did Luigi Piccatto die?

The iconic Bonelli Editore comic Dylan Dog’s original creator, Luigi Piccatto, died at his Castagnole Lanze home on March 14, 2023. Piccatto was one of the greatest masters of Italian comics and the brains behind the iconic work. He was 68 years of age. In addition to praising the singer, screenwriter Andrea Cavaletto shared the news on his social media. Lucci Comics and Games mourned the loss of Luigi Piccatto. “Luigi Piccatto leaves us with 47 active Nightmare Finder alarms, a historic Bonellian signature, and one of Dylan Dog’s most beloved pencils. We require some of Piccatto’s most renowned and inspirational sunrises, such as Pink Rabbits Kill, Gran Guignol, or the unforgettable Golconda, to be included in the necklace.

What is Luigi Piccatto Cause of Death?

We regret having to inform you of Luigi Piccatto’s passing. It was thought that Luigi Piccatto was a friendly person. Given the recent news, many people must be curious to learn the cause of the death of Luigi Piccatto. The precise cause of Luigi Piccatto’s passing has yet to be made public. We’ll update this story as soon as new details become available. Our staff confirms no rumours about the news, but you can rest assured that we are doing everything in our power to compile pertinent information about the tragedy and deliver the most recent updates as soon as possible; however, keep in mind that family privacy should be respected.

Who is Luigi Piccatto?

In 1977, Luigi Piccatto, born July 13th, 1954, in Turin, discontinued his medical studies to devote himself entirely to comic books. With the Chris Lean series in Corrier Boy, he made his comic book debut. Then, until Sergio Bonelli Editore approached him about participating in the infant Dylan Dog project in 1986, he produced illustrations for the periodicals Skorpio, Lanciostory, and The Adventures of Edifumetto. He wrote dozens of stories for the Tiziano Sclavi character, 33 in the regular series (not counting specials and custom-built ones). He quickly became one of the magazine’s most cherished and inspirational writers due to his high level of productivity.

Obituary:

Losing a loved one is among the worst experiences anyone can have. Any journey must have a final destination. Sadly, the person’s time on earth has now come to an end with their death. We wish him eternal peace and send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. His peace be with him. Please leave a memorial for Luigi Piccatto in the comment section below.

