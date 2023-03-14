How did Tommy Sheridan Mother Die? Alice Sheridan’s Cause of Death Explained

Former Scottish Socialist MSP Tommy Sheridan announced the death of his mother, Alice Sheridan. In this post, we’ll examine his fate and why Tommy Sheridan’s mother passed.

The mother of Tommy Sheridan, what happened to her?

Tommy Sheridan posted a statement on his official Facebook page informing fans that his mother had passed away. My sisters Lynn and Carol must tell our friends that our mother passed away tragically last night with great regret and broken hearts. Although the circumstances of her passing are still being looked into, a fire in her apartment on Invergyle Drive in Cardonald tragically claimed her life. In addition to being a fantastic mother to us, Alice Sheridan was also a proud grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She has battled injustice and was born and raised in Govan. She was a devoted socialist and trade unionist who believed it was possible if enough of us fought for a better world. She did a fantastic job organising the bar staff into a union and obtaining better pay and working conditions.

It is a matter of record and a source of pride that she worked to support the battered wives movement and get trade union support for a refuge. While working for the Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (RSSPCC), she did ground-breaking work with adult and child sexual abuse victims, supporting hundreds of people. Her contribution to the massive fight against Thatcher’s poll tax was essential and crucial to the campaign’s success. She had an unmatched dedication to the cause of Scottish independence and opposition to the corrupt Murdoch media empire.

How did Tommy Sheridan Mother Die?

Former MSP Tommy Sheridan said, “Our hearts are torn” after learning that his mother had perished in a house fire. The former SSP leader and MSP announced overnight on his social media pages. After the 7:55 p.m. Glasgow fire that started at Invergyle Drive in Cardonald. m. Sunday saw the death of Alice Sheridan, 84. According to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), four fire engines were on the scene. The 84-year-old’s death was formally pronounced at the scene.

Investigation Process:

Tweeted Mr Sheridan, “Our hearts are broken. Last night, under the circumstances still being looked into, our dear mother, Alice Sheridan, perished in a fire in her Cardonald apartment. She was everything to us. “Our role model and inspiration. She fought against injustice her entire life. May you now rest in peace, mom. The police and fire department are conducting a joint investigation. At around 7:55 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a fire at home on Invergyle Drive in Glasgow. m., a Police Scotland spokeswoman said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. An 84-year-old woman was discovered at the scene and later declared dead by emergency personnel. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire, and there are still ongoing investigations into its origins.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service reports that at 7:49 p.m., they received a call. m. regarding a house fire in Invergyle Road, Glasgow, on March 12th, Sunday. Firefighters put out a blaze affecting a multi-story apartment building after Operations Control sent four fire trucks and one aerial truck to the scene. “Unfortunately, one female victim passed away instantly. We deepest sympathise with her family, friends, and everyone affected during this difficult time. “SFRS and Police Scotland are carrying out a joint investigation”.

Read Also – Jordan Taylor Death Issue: Jordan Taylor Found Dead In NewYork After He Goes Missing