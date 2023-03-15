How did Khor Chuol die? The Rapper And Hip-Hop Artist Is No More

Numerous reports state that Khor Chuol, also known as KC, was a rapper and hip-hop singer who passed away on Monday in Juba. Let’s look at Khor Chuol’s death and cause of death in more detail.

How did Khor Chuol die?

Famous South Sudanese hip-hop artist Khor Chuol, known as KC, passed away young. After years of illness, the hard-core rapper, whose real name was Khor Chuol, passed away. Before fading into obscurity, KC gained notoriety with hits in his native tongue. Fans and other musicians have flooded social media with condolences. Gatluak Yam tweeted about the news of KC’s passing, saying. “Rest in power, brother Khor Chuol Aka KC, you are a great Singer your passing is a great loss to the SSD music industry SSOT,” was said.

Who is Khor Chuol?

Among the Naath musicians, Khor Chuol was a musician with exceptional talent. His songs are loaded with messages, and he was well known for his distinctive style. With his unique compositional style, his songs are instructive. A second name for him was K. In Naath hip hop, C Gatnyadak Duar. KC was a brilliant musician with boundless talent. After developing a drug and alcohol addiction, he lost interest in the music business. An illness was the cause of death for Khor Chuol. Before passing away on March 13, 2023, he fell ill and endured years of suffering.

Tributes to Khor Chuol:

Several musicians shared the news of his passing on social media. K-Denk WangNath, a well-known figure in South Sudanese music, shared this information with his followers. “We lost one of the most excellent musicians ever to grace a local Hip-Hop music pitch today. For the nation, KC was a true example of hardcore rap. May he rest in peace for all time. I had to stop supporting KC 4 years ago because KC and I could not agree on many things, including his abuse of alcohol and drugs. Throughout the past three years, a few people have repeatedly asked me to help them rescue KC. Their requests were money-based, but I refused to allow them that way.

The early graveyard, I think, was where those individuals took him. The only people who disagreed with the scientific evidence supporting his demise were the promoters who attempted to book him for gigs or performances; giving him a stage to display his aspirations was the most successful way to divert him. When do you observe a loved one struggling with drug abuse or alcoholism? Investigate the warning indicators and methods to get him the best assistance possible. It’s time for society to change the way we approach to drug and alcohol abuse as well as substance use disorders.

