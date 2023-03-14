Is Midori Frances Married? Who is Midori Frances Husband? Know her dating history

Midori Francis is a famous American actress. Midori Francis began her career in theatre and rececived Obie, NYIT, and Drama Desk Awards.

Midori Francis nominated for Daytime Emmy award for her role as Lily in the “Dash & Lily” (2020) Netflix series.

In 2023, Midori Francis appears in the “Unseen” film as Emily. From 2021 to Present, Midori Francis appears in “The $ex Lives of College Girls” television series as Alicia.

From 2022, to the present, Midori Francis appears in the “Grey’s Anatomy” television series as the main role of Dr. Mika Yasuda.

Just watched #UNSEEN and it was effing NUTS!! Insane acting by @MidoriFrancis @jojopurdy, kept me on my toes the whole time, and made me say HOLY SHIT 😵 And of course @TangeleneBolton cruuuuuushed the music score! @yokinator #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/fqpfiqRo1T — Monica (@baymonbon) March 7, 2023

How old is Midori Francis?

Midori Francis’s birth name is Midori Iwama. Midori Francis’s age is 28 years. Midori Francis’s date of birth is 16 April 1994. Midori Francis is from Lakewood, New Jersey, United States. Midori Francis did her studies at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School and Rutgers University.

What is Midori Francis nationality?

Midori Francis was born to Joanne and Ken Iwama in Lakewood, New Jersey, U.S. Midori Francis is of Japanese descent.

Midori Francis father is Irish, and Midori Francis mother is Italian. Midori Francis’s nationality is American.

Who is Midori Francis Husband?

Midori Francis’s marital status is engaged. Midori Francis husband’s name is Macaulee Cassaday. The couple engaged in Aug 2020. They lived happily and enjoy their life.

Midori Francis had no relationship with anyone before and after this and Midori Francis dated someone else.

What movies has Midori Francis been in?

In 2016, Midori Francis made her acting debut with the “Younger” television series as Lin. In 2018, Midori Francis made her film debut with the “Ocean’s 8” film as April.

Midori Francis also acted in some movies like Good Boys, South Mountain, and Afterlife of the Party.

Midori Francis also appeared in some television series such as Dash & Lily, Gotham, Paterno, Divorce, and The Birch.

Midori Francis also played in theatre plays, including, The Wolves, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Usual Girls, Peter and the Starcatcher, Before the Meeting, and Connected.

