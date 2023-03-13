Is Brett Goldstein married? Are Brett Goldstein and Beth Rylance still together?

Brett Goldstein is a famous British actor, podcaster, comedian, and writer. Brett Goldstein is well-recognized for his role as Roy Kent in the “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ sports comedy series.

Brett Goldstein received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the first two seasons for his performance.

Brett Goldstein will be working on “Garfield” an upcoming film.

How old is Brett Goldstein?

Brett Goldstein’s age is 42 years. Brett Goldstein’s date of birth is 17 July 1980. Brett Goldstein was born to a British Jewish family in Sutton, London, England.

Brett Goldstein did Sevenoaks School, the University of Warwick, and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Brett Goldstein’s nationality is British.

Who is Brett Goldstein Wife/Girlfriend?

Brett Goldstein has never been married. Brett Goldstein is an unmarried person. Currently, Bret Goldstein is in a relationship with Beth Rylance.

Beth Rylance is a famous actress and author. Beth Rylance works in comedy shows. Beth Rylance has appeared in several television shows on Netflix, including Ministry of Curious Stuff, BBC Laugh Lessons, and Turn Up Charlie.

Brett Goldstein and Beth Rylance confirmed their relationship on 19 September 2021. Bret Goldstein has officially gone public with his relationship with Beth Rylance. Brie won his first Emmy Award for his role as Roy Kent in the film Ted Lasso.

What movies did Brett Goldstein play in?

In 2005, Brett Goldstein made his acting debut with the “The Rope” short film. In 2009, Brett Goldstein his television debut with “The Bill” series.

In 2022, Brett Goldstein appeared in the “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “The Nan Movie” films and “A Beginner’s Guide to Grief” television series.

In 2023, Brett Goldstein works in the “Harley Quinn” and “Shrinking” television series.

Brett Goldstein also appeared in some theatre and stand-up shows such as The Catherine Tate Show Live, Brett Goldstein Grew Up in a Strip Club, Brett Goldstein: Burning Man, Brett Goldstein: What Is Love Baby Don’t Hurt Me, and more.

Brett Goldstein also works in Radio and podcasts like Films to Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein, Proposal, and Obsessed With… Line of Duty.

Brett Goldstein is famous for his work and role in Derek, Drifters, Uncle, Hoff the Record, Undercover, and more.

Brett Goldstein also acted in many movies, including The Comedian, The Hooligan Factory, SuperBob, Spectre of Shame, Adult Life Skills, Everyone’s Going to Die, and more.

Read Also:- Former NBA Center Felton Spencer Dies at 55, Cause of Death, Obituary