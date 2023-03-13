The basketball world is mourning the loss of former NBA center Felton Spencer, who passed away on Sunday at 55.

During his career, Spencer played for the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, and Seattle SuperSonics.

Who was Felton Spencer?

Felton Spencer was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on January 15, 1968. He attended Louisville Boys High School as a student. Spencer continued playing college basketball there at the University of Louisville, where he developed his skills as a basketball player.

He participated for four years, and during his senior year, he was named an All-American.

The Minnesota Timberwolves took Spencer with the sixth overall choice in the 1990 NBA Draft. He spent three seasons with the Timberwolves, establishing himself as a reliable center and averaging 9.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

In 1993, Spencer was traded to the Utah Jazz, where he played for five seasons. He was a 1997 NBA Finals-bound Jazz team member known for his tenacious defense and rebounding.

Spencer went on to play for the Orlando Magic and the Seattle Super-Sonics before retiring from the NBA in 2002. On the court, he was known for his hard work and dedication.

Felton Spencer cause of death?

The cause of death for Felton Spencer is unknown. Our team is trying to know the real cause of the death, and we’ll let you know when we find it. During this difficult time, let’s support the family of the felton.

While Spencer may not have been a household name in the NBA, his hard work and dedication to the game had a lasting impact on the league. He was renowned for his perseverance on the court and dedication to his teammates.

Spencer’s legacy will be remembered by those who played with him, coached him, and watched him play. The NBA community will miss him, but his impact on the game will never be forgotten.

Tribute to Felton Spencer:

Spencer’s former teammates and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the late NBA center.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder released a statement saying, “Felton was a beloved member of the Utah Jazz family, and his contributions to our team and our community will never be forgotten.”

Former Timberwolves player Isaiah Rider tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Felton Spencer!” “Great dude and always positive.”

