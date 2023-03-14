In North Carolina, a missing Texas girl was found locked up in a shed

A missing Texas girl was found in a shed, in the locked state at a North Carolina home, said to authorities on Monday. While addressing the media Sheriff Richie Simmons said in a news conference that 34-year-old men tempted the young girl to leave her home. He was connected with her through social media.

He picked her up in his car and then took her to their North Carolina home; the Investigators gained all this information with Dallas police with the help of the FBI. Officials also said that the CCTV camera near the girl’s house captured the vehicle registered at an address with Davidson County.

While on the other side, an agent with the Texas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force contacts the sheriff’s office regarding this case on Friday. Capt. Stephanie Murphy said, “Within 10 minutes, our guys had eyes on that residence; everything moved fairly quickly after that.”

Police searched the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the owner when he left home. During the visit, police found the missing girl was locked in an outbuilding. She found it in an outbuilding at Lexington.

They took the girl to the hospital for medical evaluation, and later they returned the girl to her home in Dallas, Texas. The man who locked the girl in outbilding, ifentified as Jorge Santos Camacho. He was charged with a statutory sex offence, human trafficking, felonious restraint, abduction, and indecent liberties.

An attorney was appointed for Monday’s hearing, but the attorney still did not respond to this case. Esthela, the mother of a teen girl, spoke to the media and said, “It was very stressful and scary; we were hoping to see her again and thank God that was the case.”

Esthela told the news agency that she and her family would try to work together in the future. We all want that she can grow into a more muscular woman. She also warns the other parents about the drawback of the overuse of social media and the internet.

According to her, you can never know much about your children than what they do on the internet. She further said, “We knew the risks, and we talked with her about them…But still this happened; it was something awful; it could have been a lot worse. It could have, and we’re lucky that it wasn’t.”

