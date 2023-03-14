The Pittsburgh Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Police mentioned him in their tweet as “Vulnerable”.

He has brown eyes and black hair, and his height was around 5 foot 8 inches, as informed by officials. According to a Police source, he was last seen on Sherwood Avenue. He wore black sweatpants with a black jacket with orange shoes.

According to his family, he mostly spent his time near Sheraden and Elliot.

Pittsburgh Police post a tweet about this missing “Vulnearble” boy:

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a lost and vulnerable 14-year-old boy.

Marquell Campbell is 5’8, 160 pounds, w/ black hair & brown eyes.

He was last seen on Sherwood Ave. wearing a black jacket, sweatpants, and orange tennis shoes.

Info? Call 9-1-1.

If anyone have any information regarding this they can call the police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

Netizens’ reaction to this incident :

veela

Good help to find this little child 🙏🥺

Lali mwe

Hope they find him.. so handsome!

Jessica Lynn Ross

Praying he’s found safe!

Mandie Nowak

I hope he is found safe 🙏🏼

Carol Holmes

Prayers he is found safe

Mary Jean Bishop

Praying hope he’s ok. How old is he? Why haven’t they done an Amber Alert

Heather Rizzuto-Calhoun

I thought his face and name was familiar. Is there any other information that can be shared? Are they in PB still? Last known location? I’m in town everyday could have seen this baby not even known he was missing. 😞

Read Also : A 16-year-old boy is charged with the murder of a Lincoln man Todd Schererin Fonner Park