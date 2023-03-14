How did Gary Farmer die? The cause of death of a longtime assistant football coach

Gary Farmer, Stepinac football coach and former law enforcement official, died. He was a resident of Greenburgh; New York passed away last Sunday. In this article, we’ll go through all the details about Gary and the cause behind his death.

Gary Farmer: Reason behind the death

On March 12, 2023, a famous law enforcement officer and assistant football Coach passed away. The sudden death of Gary left his family and closer relatives in deep pain and sadness.

He worked as a police officer earlier; during his job, he worked in places like Ossining, Stepinac and Mamaroneck. At this moment, all of his family members and friends are feeling devastated. We are sending our condolence to Gary’s family at this challenging time.

Michael O’Donnell, The Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach Stepinac HS at Archbishop Stepinac High School, announced this on March 13, 2023.

Who was Gary Farmer :

He was a retired police officer from the Greenburgh police department; during his service, he served different roles in different places, including Ossinin, Stepinac and Mamaroneck. After retirement, he worked for the Stepinac Football team as a coach.

For the last few years, he has been a big fan and supporter of the Harlem Jets program. He was also a member of WHLEA, and Gary was a huge fan of Pittsburg. During his coaching as a football coach, he helps too many kids in different sports, especially football.

The member of Stepinac football community members remembered him as a lovable guy and a genuine person by nature; they will miss him very deeply.

Gary Farmer: What happened to him

At 58, Gary Farmer, longtime assistant football coach, died after the match held at St. John’s University. Gary’s sudden death shocked everyone, now paying their tributes on social media.

Archbishop Stepinac High School, where he worked as an assistant coach, paid tribute to their senior football coach, saying :

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Coach Gary Farmer. Coach Farmer was a member of Stepinac’s Football Program.

Coach Farmer was one of the people who understood the significance and importance of his work with young people. He wanted the best for his players and wanted to see them develop and grow, win or lose. He was a role model. He will be missed.

We pray for the repose of his soul and God’s mercy and care for his family and loved ones during this time of grief.

Rest In Peace, Coach.

Social media tributes to Gary Farmer :

Michael O’Donnell

We lost a good friend yesterday. One of our long time coaches in Stepinac Football family passed away at the basketball game yesterday. We miss him already. Please join me in keeping his family , his son John, his Mom in our prayers today. May he Rest in Peace. Our Lady of Victory, Pray for us.

Brian Hennessy

RIP Brother. It was an honor to know you personally and professionally. I will miss our conversations about Stepinac. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Kevin Devaney Jr.

Sunday was one of the most euphoric days in Stepinac Athletics history. It was also one of the saddest.

Longtime assistant football coach Gary Farmer passed away shortly after the Crusaders’ CHSAA Basketball City Championship game victory over Cardinal Hayes at St. John’s University. Farmer was 58.

Please keep Gary and his family in your thoughts tonight. God Bless you, G Farm.

Read Also – How did Tommy Sheridan Mother Die? Alice Sheridan’s Cause of Death Explained