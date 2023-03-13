Who is South African rapper Costa Titch Girlfriend? Know his dating history

Costa Titch was a famous South African rapper, songwriter, and dancer. He released many songs in his life. In 2022, Costa Titch released some songs, such as Big Flexa, Goat, Superstar, Ma Gang, Just Do It, Maitama, Azul ’22, Bula Sekele, and more.

Costa Titch also released many songs, including Nkalakatha, Areyeng, Super Soft, Bula Boot, Uthini, Wag ‘N Bietjie, Up Every Night, Thembi, Work, Made in Africa, Activate, Inside, Big Deal, Durban Poison, Yizo Yizo, Nomakanjani, Blessings, Great, Kamo Mphela, Sugar, Out Like A Light, Chi Vu, Up Every Night, and more.

How did South African rapper Costa Titch die?

Rapper Costa Titch died on Saturday, 11 March 2023, after collapsing while performing on stage at the Ultra South Africa Music Festival in Johannesburg. When rapper Costa Titch died, he was 28 years old. The cause of death of rapper Costa Titch has not yet been disclosed.

#RIPCostaTitch | Slik Talk with a soft voice? 😳😳😳 “Costa Titch has joined DJ pH, Kiernan Forbes and Riky Rick. The man is gone, he kicked the bucket – I apologise to his family.”😭 Was Costa signed to Akon? 😳#RIPAKA 🕊🕊🕊 Drugs Boity Mobi Dixon #NOTA Lucas Radebe Ultra pic.twitter.com/1NGb5hcq3v — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) March 12, 2023

Rapper Costa Titch’s family confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram:- “Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name “Costa Titch.”

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth.”

“The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

According to reports in Cape Town, Costa Titch was performing at the Nasrec Expo Center when he collapsed on stage.

Who is Costa Titch Girlfriend?

Costa Titch was a bachelor. Costa Ticha didn’t have a girlfriend. Because Costa Titch never shared anything about his relationship and girlfriend. Costa Titch must have had a relationship with someone before, but at the time of his death, he did not have a girlfriend, nor was he in a relationship with anyone.

Where did Costa Titch grow up?

Costa Titch was born in Nelspruit in northeastern South Africa, where he grew up. Costa Titch was 28 years old and died in March 2023. Costa Titch was a famous dancer before becoming a rapper. Costa Titch was famous on Tik Tok, after which, Tsobanoglu’s song “Big Flexa” made Costa Titch a popular star across Africa.

