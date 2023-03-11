Is Alex Wagner married? Who is Alex Wagner married to?

Alex Wagner is a popular American journalist. Alex Wagner is well-recognized as the host of Netflix’s The Mole reboot and Alex Wagner Tonight on MSNBC.

Alex Wagner is also an author of an Epic Quest, FutureFace: A Family Mystery, and the Secret to Belonging (One World/Random House).

Alex Wagner served as a contributor to CBS News, as well as a contributing editor to The Atlantic.

Alex served as anchor of the daytime program Now with Alex Wagner (2011–2015) on MSNBC and as co-host of The Circus on Showtime.

From November 2016 to March 2018, Alex Wagner served as TV co-anchor of CBS’s This Morning Saturday. Alex has been working as a Senior Editor at “The Atlantic Magazine” since 2016.

Alex Wagner hosted the MSNBC Par All In with Chris Hayes and The Rachel Maddow Show. Alex then began hosting the show “Alex Wagner Tonight” on August 16, 2022.

Putting Ron DeSantis on notice Don’t fuck with our kids This just aired on Alex Wagner with one New College parent Others interviewed saying “I had my head in the sand with what he was doing here — no longer— we will fight him” And warned AMERICA – “he is coming for you” pic.twitter.com/DLSHv6Ibzj — CathyNotToday2 (@Cathy2NotToday) March 9, 2023

What age is Alex Wagner?

Alex Wagner’s age is 45 years. Alex Wagner’s full name is Alexandra Swe Wagner. Alex Wagner’s birth date is November 27, 1977. Alex Wagner was born to Carl Wagner and Tin Swe Thant in Washington, D.C., U.S.

Alex Wagner did her school at Woodrow Wilson High School and graduated from Brown University. Alex Wagner’s nationality is American.

Who is Alex Wagner husband?

Alex Wagner is a married woman. Alex Wagner husband’s name is Sam Kass. He is a former White House nutrition policy advisor and assistant chef Sam Kass.

Alex Wagner from Sam Kass at Stone Barns, a restaurant in Blue Hill, Pocantico Hills, New York on August 30, 2014.

US President Barack Obama and his family had just attended Alex Wagner’s wedding. Alex and Sam have been together since the wedding and are happy in their marriage.

How many biological children does Sam Wagner have?

Alex Wagner and her husband Sam have two children – Alex gave birth to their first child in 2017, named Cy Kass, and Alex gave birth to their second child on 16 April 2019, named Rafael Kass.

Read Also:- Is Christina Applegate still married? Who is Christina Applegate’s husband?