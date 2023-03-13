Who is Mick Jagger’s wife? How many times did Mick Jagger marry?

Mick Jagger is a notable British singer-songwriter. Mick Jagger is well-recognized as the lead singer and founder member of the rock band Rolling Stones.

Mick Jagger Age

Mick Jagger’s full name is Michael Philip Jagger. Mick Jagger’s date of birth is 26 July 1943. Mick Jagger’s age is 43 years. Mick Jagger was born to Basil Fanshawe Jagger and Eva Ensley Mary Scutts in Dartford, Kent, England.

Mick Jagger’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Mick Jagger completes his studies at Wentworth Primary School and Wentworth Primary School and London School of Economics. Mick Jagger’s nationality is British.

Who is Mick Jagger wife?

Mick Jagger married for a while and divorced his wife after some time. Mick Jagger wife’s name is Bianca Perez-Mora Macias better known as Bianca Jagger.

Mick Jagger married Bianca Jagger on 12 May 1971 in a Catholic ceremony in Saint-Tropez, France. Both met in 1970. After 7 years of marriage, the couple separated in 1977 and got divorced in May 1978.

Who is Mick Jagger’s partner?

Mick Jagger has many relationships before marriage and after marriage. Currently, Mick Jagger is in a relationship. Currently, Mick Jagger’s partner is Melanie Hamrick.

Melanie Hamrick is a popular American choreographer and former ballerina.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick started their relationship in 2014 and are together till the present day.

How many girlfriends did Mick Jagger have?

Mick Jagger had many girlfriends. Mick Jagger had relationships with many women in his life.

Before marriage, Mick Jagger was in relationships with many women. Mick Jagger dated former model and actress Chrissy Shrimpton from 1963 to 1966.

From 1966 to 1970, Mick Jagger was in a relationship with English singer and actress Marianne Faithfull. Thereafter, Mick Jagger was in a relationship with singer Marsha Hunt from 1969 to June 1970.

Mick Jagger was in a relationship with model Bebe Buell from 1974 to 1976. In late 1977, Mick Jagger married model Jerry Hall in an informal private wedding ceremony on 21 November 1990 in Bali, Indonesia.

While in a relationship with Jerry Hall, Mick Jagger dated Italian singer/model Carla Bruni from 1991 to 1994.

Mick Jagger was in a relationship with English model Sophie Dahl from 2000 to 2001.

Mick Jagger had a relationship with fashion designer L’Wren Scott from 2001 until her suicide in 2014.

Mick Jagger and is in a relationship with ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick from 2014 to the present.

How many kids does Mick Jagger have?

Mick Jagger has eight children from five women.

The names of the children are Jade Jagger, Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, Caris Jagger, Elizabeth Jagger, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, and James Jagger.

Mick Jagger’s first child with Marsha Hunt is named Caris Hunt Jagger and was born on 4 November 1970.

Mick Jagger has a daughter Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger with his wife Bianca Jagger, who was born on 21 October 1971.

Mick Jagger has four children with his girlfriend Jerry Hall- Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Scarlett Jagger (born 2 March 1984), James Leroy Augustin Jagger (born in 1985), Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger (born 12 January 1992), and Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger (born in 1997).

Mick Jagger’s 7th child with Luciana Jimenez is Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger, born in May 1999.

Mick Jagger’s last child (son) with current partner Melanie Hamrick is Deveraux Octavian Basile Jagger, born in 2016.

Read Also:- Who is Vanna White’s husband now? How many husbands has Vanna White had?