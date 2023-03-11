Who is Vanna White’s husband now? How many husbands has Vanna White had?

Vanna White is a famous American television personality and game show hostess.

Vanna White is well known as the co-host of Wheel of Fortune, a position Vanna has held since 1982.

Vanna White competed in Miss Georgia USA in 1978 while studying fashion and began her career as a model.

In addition to “Wheel of Fortune”, Vanna White made a few cameo appearances and appeared as herself in a few films and television series.

She is the author of the 1987 autobiography Vanna Speaks. He is also involved in real estate investment.

How old is Vanna White?

Vanna White’s full name is Vanna Marie Rosich. Vanna White’s date of birth is 18 February 1957. Vanna White’s age is 66 years.

Vanna White was born to Miguel Angel Rosich and Joan Marie Rosich in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S.

Vanna White’s height is approx 5 feet 5 inches. Vanna White did her studies at The Atlanta School of Fashion and Design. Vanna White’s nationality is American.

Who is Vanna White husband now?

Vanna White’s marital status is divorced. Vanna White husband’s name is George Santo Pietro. He is a restaurant owner.

Vanna White married Jorge Santo Pietro in 1990. Vanna White became pregnant for the first time in September 1992 but miscarried.

Thereafter, Vanna White gave birth to a son named Nikko Santo Pietro in 1994 and in 1997 Vanna White gave birth to a daughter named Gigi Santo Pietro.

The couple got divorced in 2002. Vanna White has had a few relationships after marriage and engaged in some of them.

Is Vanna White in a relationship now?

Vanna White first dated John Gibson in the 1980s and got engaged shortly after. John Gibson was a playgirl centerfold/Chippendales-dancer turned actor. John Gibson died in a plane crash in 1986.

After divorcing the marriage, Vanna White was engaged to Michael from 2004 to 2006. Michael Kaye is a businessman from Southern California. The couple did not marry.

Vanna White is dating John Donaldson since 2012. John Donaldson is a contractor. John Donaldson and Vanna White met through mutual friends.

