Naonobu Fujii Cause of Death: How Did Japanese Volleyball Player Die?

The Japanese volleyball player Naonobu Fujii, who played for the Toray Arrows and the Japan men’s national team, has passed away.

How did Naonobu Fujii die?

On March 10, 2023, Naonobu Fujii, aka Nakkun, passed away at 31. His team, Toray Arrows, announced this sad news on social media. He died this year after being diagnosed with stomach cancer last year.

Volleytrails posted a tribute for Fujii, the player. It reads as follows:

We regret to announce that Naonobu, affectionately called Nakkun, passed away this week after a brief illness. Nakkun died at the age of 31 on March 10.

In 2017, he was named best setter in the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Who is Naonobu Fujii?

Toray’s Fujii is an Ishinomaki City native who plays for the club in the top division of the V League, and he represented Japan at the Tokyo Olympics.

A year ago, he revealed he had advanced stomach cancer on social media.

According to his team, he passed away on the 10th of this month.

After developing a passion for the sport, he joined Juntendo University’s team. Cycling is one of his favorite outdoor activities in his free time.

The tsunami destroyed his family’s house in the wake of the Tohoku earthquake. His father lost his job due to the disaster.

Fujii once faced a situation where he might have had to quit playing volleyball. In his volleyball dream, his family supported him.

Naonobu Fujii cause of death:

After battling cancer, Naonobu Fujii passed away. On February 27, 2022, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage IV stomach cancer that had spread to his brain.

On his Instagram page, the Japanese Olympian and setter Fujii announced that he had a stage 4 stomach tumor.

After one game last year, Toray Arrows’ captain developed sore eyes. His symptoms haven’t subsided since then. When he discovered he had cancer, he was devastated.

A public interview in which he admitted that he had stomach cancer was conducted after he was hospitalized for various factors. When he concentrates on overcoming the disease, he will put volleyball on hold.

Tributes

Siatkarskie oko posted,

I am very saddened by this news. Japanese midfielder Naonobu Fujii, 31, has lost his battle with stomach cancer. Fujii represented the national team in recent IOs.

Your memory will live on!