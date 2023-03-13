Is Tom Girardi Still Alive or Dead? Illness and Health News – Death Rumor

Tom Girardi, a former solicitor and co-founder of the now-defunct legal firm Girardi & Keese, is trending on the internet, with stories of his death spreading widely. Netizens have been hunting for the truth behind this tale since it hit the headlines.

What was Tom Girardi’s Full Name?

Tom Girardi, full name Thomas Vincent Girardi, was a former solicitor best known as a co-founder of the now-defunct downtown Los Angeles legal firm Girardi & Keese.

Girardi was born in Denver, Colorado, in the United States, on June 3, 1939. In 1957, he graduated from Loyola High School in Los Angeles, and in 1961, he received his undergraduate degree from Loyola Marymount University. He got his J.D. from Loyola Law School in 1964 and his LL.M. from New York University in 1965.

Tom Girardi’s Marriage:

Girardi married his first wife, Karen Weitzul, in August 1964, and the pair divorced in October 1983, following nearly 19 years of marriage. Tom married Kathy Risner in September 1993, but the couple divorced in January 1998.

Girardi married his third wife, the 28-year-old singer and actress Erika Jayne, in 2000 at 60. His wife rose to prominence as a star of the reality television show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Girardi and his wife also featured in various episodes of the programme. After 20 years of marriage, the pair divorced in November 2020.

Tom Girardi’s Professional Career:

Girardi’s legal career lasted decades and was highlighted by many high-profile cases, including personal injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice claims. He handled necessary litigation against the old Lockheed Corp., Hollywood’s seven leading movie studios, and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority. He is well-known in Democratic Party politics for providing millions of dollars to campaigns and fundraising events and advising governors on court appointments.

Tom was generally recognised as one of the most accomplished litigators in the community, and he was well-known for obtaining substantial settlements and judgements on behalf of his clients. He was the first trial lawyer nominated to the California Judicial Council, the state courts’ governing body. Nevertheless, his image suffered greatly in 2022 when he was accused of scamming customers.

Is Tom Girardi Still Alive or Dead?

Yeah, Tom Girardi is still alive and well. In March 2021, the former solicitor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and admitted to a memory care centre in August 2021. He is said to reside in a Burbank institution for the elderly with memory loss. Numerous stories of his death have been circulating online recently, but they are all fake.

Read Also:- NSL writer Erin Maroney Fraser has died at the age of 53 | Cause of Death