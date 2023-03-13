NSL writer Erin Maroney Fraser has died at the age of 53 | Cause of Death

Recently the news of the death of NSL writer Erin Maroney Fraser is coming to the fore. NSL writer Erin Maroney Fraser died at the age of 53, and the cause of death of Erin Maroney Fraser was a brain haemorrhage.

Erin Maroney Fraser was well recognized as a former writer on “Saturday Night Live”. Erin Maroney Fraser previously helped lead Conan O’Brien’s Late Night.

Erin Maroney Fraser produced several films for Broadway videos, such as Black Sheep, Superstar, Tommy Boy and Wayne’s World 2.

Erin Maroney Fraser has also served as a staff writer on Saturday Night Live.

Erin Maroney Fraser has also served as an executive and associate producer for Burley Bear Network. Erin Maroney Fraser took a break from film production shortly after achieving success in her career.

Erin Maroney Fraser Cause of Death

The news of Erin Marnie Fraser’s death has not been officially announced, but news of her death has come to the fore. The news of Erin Maroney Fraser’s death came as a shock to her fans, relatives and co-workers.

Erin Maroney Fraser died on March 3, 2023, at the age of 53. Erin Maroney Freese’s cause of death was a brain hemorrhage.

Linked gofundme page states “.. started to feel ill. Within hours, Erin passed away from a brain hemorrhage.” Erin Maroney Fraser death: Saturday Night Live pays tribute to writer | Metro News https://t.co/WR3KhCObfm — Starchild2020 (@starchild20202) March 12, 2023

Before her death, Erin Maroney Fraser wished her young son a happy birthday on March 2 and went to work. Erin Maroney Fraser was working at the Savannah Regional Film Commission (SRFC) prior to her death.

Erin Maroney Fraser was serving as executive director at SRFC. On March 3, Erin Maroney Fraser had lunch, after which her health worsened, and within hours, Erin Maroney Fraser died of a brain hemorrhage.

Saturday Night Live paid tribute to Erin Maroney Fraser in its new episode, recognizing her debut as senior assistant to legendary producer Lorne Michaels.

