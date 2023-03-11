Pat Cummins’ Mother Dies After A Lengthy Fight with Sickness

Australia captain Pat Cummins’s mother, Maria Cummins, died after a long illness. On Friday, the Australian athletes, wearing black armbands, competed in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. Let’s look at how Pat Cummins’ mother, Maria Cummins, died and what caused her death in detail.

Maria Cummins Died in What Manner?

Australia captain Pat Cummins’s mother, Maria Cummins, died on March 9, 2023. Cricket Australia conveyed the sad news of Cummins’ mother’s death on social media and expressed their sympathies to the player and his family.

The Australian cricket team wore black armbands on Day 2 of the current 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green, the two overnight batsmen, walked out wearing black armbands to complete Australia’s innings at 255 for four at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Maria Cummins Died as a Result of the Following Causes:

We regret that we must notify you that Maria Cummins has died. With the current news, many people must be interested in Maria Cummins’s cause of death. Maria Cummins was killed as a result of breast cancer. Cummins continued by mentioning the recent ill health of his mother, who received a breast cancer diagnosis for the first time in 2005. The Australian skipper Pat Cummins had just arrived from India when his mother Maria was sent to hospice care last month. Cummins said he would miss India’s third and fourth Tests since he opted to be with his family in such trying circumstances.

Tragically, Maria Cummins died as a result of breast cancer. The death of Maria Cummins has left the community in mourning.

Maria Cummins, Who was She?

Pat Cummins’ mother, Maria Cummins, was an Australian cricket captain. In 2011, at 18, Cummins made his Test debut. Up until 2015 and up to 2017 in Test cricket, injuries prevented him from playing internationally. Cummins got the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year title and the Allan Border Award for the best Australian player of the year after the 2019 cricket season concluded.

On November 26, 2021, Cummins was chosen as the 47th captain of Australia’s Test cricket squad. Following a 24-year hiatus since their last visit in 1998, Australia returned to Pakistan under the leadership of Pat Cummins. Cummins and Nathan Lyon were among the leading wicket-takers in the inaugural season of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. He took 12 wickets with a 22.50 bowling average throughout three Test matches.

In the initial innings of the third Test match in Lahore, Cummins’ eleventh five-wicket haul and his subsequent three wickets in the second enabled Australia to advance and win the series in Pakistan. Cummins led Australia in ODIs for the first time since Aaron Finch withdrew from the game on November 17, 2022.

Australia is playing the fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match in Ahmedabad. The Australian side, captained by Steve Smith, is 2-1 down in the series. Australia lost its first two Test matches at Nagpur and Delhi in three days. Nevertheless, Australia, spearheaded by Smith, regrouped and won the Indore Test by nine wickets.

