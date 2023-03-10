Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Body Old’s is Discovered in An Attica Shed

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department listed Terry Ross Jr., 18, as a person of interest in the girl’s disappearance. According to Attica police, Ross was apprehended without incident on Wednesday after being seen wandering on Council Street close to the junction of Washington Street.

Police Assertion:

When Skylea’s stepmother, Amanda Carmack, reported her missing from home on Saturday night, police thought Skylea had already passed away. According to Fox59, her father, Kevin Carmack, informed authorities that his daughter may have escaped since she was being grounded. While no reason for the homicide has been disclosed, sources claim that a “conglomerate of evidence” led them to arrest her 34-year-old stepmother. Murder, strangling, and neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, are among the accusations against the stepmother.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said, “There is no excuse for someone murdering a 10-year-old.” It is just a cowardly act.”

Terry Ross was Apprehended:

A Silver Alert was previously issued for the whole state when the 14-year-old girl vanished early on Monday. She was reportedly in “severe danger” and believed to be with Ross, who was identified as a person of interest in her abduction. The girl was reported missing in Georgetown, Indiana, close to Louisville. About 200 kilometres after going missing, the adolescent was discovered in a shed behind a house in Attica.

