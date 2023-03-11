Is Debi Mazar and Gabriele Corcos still married? How did Debi Mazar and her husband meet?

Debi Mazar is a popular American actress as well as a television personality. Debi Mazar is a close friend of Madonna. Debi Mazar is well recognized for her role as Maggie Amato in the “Younger” television series.

How old is Debi Mazar?

Debi Mazar’s age is 58 years. Debi Mazar’s full name is Deborah Anne Mazar. Debi Mazar’s date of birth is 13 August 1964. Debi Mazar was born to Nancy Mazar and Harry Mazar in New York City, U.S. Debi Mazar’s nationality is American.

Who is Debi Mazar husband?

Debi Mazar is a married woman. Debi Mazar husband’s name is Gabriele Corcos.

He is a famous Italian celebrity cook, television personality, and entrepreneur. He is famous as the host, creator, and producer of Extra Virgin on the Cooking Channel.

Debi Mazar had a relationship with actor Paul Reubens from 1993 to 1999 before getting married.

On 16 March 2002, Debi Mazar married Gabriel Corcos in a ceremony. Debi Mazar has two daughters with her husband Gabriele Corcos – Giulia Isabel Corcos and Evelina Maria Corcos.

What movies did Debi Mazar play in?

In 1981, Debi Mazar made her acting debut with the “Downtown 81” film. In 1984, Debi Mazar made her television debut with the “Graffiti Rock” series.

In 2022, Debi Mazar appeared in the “The Pentaverate” television series.

Debi Mazar is famous for her appearance in the Happy!, Extra Virgin, Entourage, That’s Life, L.A. Law, and Civil Wars television series.

“The Insider.” @MichaelMann was robbed of Best Director. The Film itself was robbed (Russell Crowe shoulda won Best Actor, Pacino shoulda been nominated for Best Supporting Actor). It was great to see @RealGinaGershon & @debimazar, who gave some of their best work. https://t.co/ndaz06tgRA — Charles Robert Lee (@CharlesRLee83) February 27, 2023

Debi Mazar will be seen in “The Kill Room” an upcoming film.

Debi Mazar in many movies, including Goodfellas, Little Man Tate, Inside Monkey Zetterland, Bullets over Broadway, Things I Never Told You, Casper: A Spirited Beginning, Ten Tiny Love Stories, Edmond, Return to Babylon, The Only Living Boy in New York, and more.

