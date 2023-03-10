Robert Blake passes away 89 – Know about his Cause Of Death

Robert Blake was an Emmy award-winning American actor and director, best known for his roles in the films In Cold Blood and Baretta. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the 1967 film In Cold Blood and won a Golden Globe Award for his performance in Baretta. He had a long and successful career in Hollywood, appearing in over 50 films and television shows.

Apart from his long successful career, he is also known for his convictions regarding the murder of his wife. He was ultimately proven not guilty but was liable for the death of his wife and had to pay Bakley’s family a huge sum of $30 million.

Who was Robert Blake?

Robert Blake had been in the Hollywood industry since his childhood days. He initially went by the name “Mickey Gubitosi” and appeared in movies like Bridal Suite (1933) and Our Gang short films (also known as The Little Rascals), when he substituted for Eugene “Porky” Lee by using his true name. Between 1939 and 1944, he made an additional 40 short film appearances before taking the lead role in the series.

Robert Blake’s career

He was enlisted in the American Army in the 1950s. After returning home, he could not find any job prospects, leaving him in severe depression and addicted to drugs. After some time, he started improving his lifestyle and joined an acting class.

He eventually rose to the status of a veteran Hollywood actor. He then worked in various shows and movies, including 26 Men, The Cisco Kid, and Men of Annapolis as “the White Hat.” Also, he had lead guest appearances on several television shows, including the CBS drama Have Gun Will Travel and the NBC western, The Restless Gun, The Rebel, Bat Masterson, The Californians, Straightaway, and Laramie.

He also worked in numerous motion pictures, including- The Purple Gang (1960), a gangster movie, Pork Chop Hill (1959), Town Without Pity, John F. Kennedy as Charles “Bucky” Harris (1963), and other popular movies throughout the decade. All of these made out his career to what it was today, but his “big break” would be considered in the film “In Cold Blood’ in which he played a real-life murderer to whom he held the greatest resemblance.

Robert Blake cause of death

Robert Blake died on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, at 89. He died due to complications regarding his heart. He died peacefully with his family and friends, according to his niece. He is survived by his four children, which he had during his marriage with actress Sandra Kerr for 22 years.