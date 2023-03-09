The flight simulation community is mourning after the news that Matthew Davies, an accomplished flight simmer and lecturer at Lancaster University’s Bowland College, has passed away.

Who was Matt Davies?

Davies was a well-known figure in the flight simulation world, renowned for his contributions to the community and passion for aviation. He was just 32 years old. Davies’ impact on the flight simulation community was significant, having participated actively for over a decade.

He was best known for his work on the virtual airline, “Virtual Ryanair,” which he founded in 2007. The airline quickly gained a following, with thousands of members worldwide.

Davies’ commitment to realism and attention to detail helped to make Virtual Ryanair one of the most successful and respected virtual airlines in the flight simulation world. Matt Davies passed away peacefully due to the medication. However, the postmortem will reveal the precise reason for his demise.

What was the career of Matt Davies?

Davies developed a passion for flying at a young age. From a young age, he was fascinated by airplanes and harbored aspirations of becoming a pilot. However, he could not pursue this career path due to a medical condition. Instead, he turned to flight simulation to indulge his passion for aviation.

Davies’ dedication to the flight simulation community extended beyond his work on Virtual Ryanair. He was also a popular Twitch streamer, regularly sharing his flight simulation experiences with his followers.

In addition, he was a well-respected lecturer at Lancaster University’s Bowland College, where he taught courses in aviation and flight simulation.

Tributes to Matt Davies

News of Davies’ passing has led to an outpouring of grief from the flight simulation community. Members of Virtual Ryanair and other virtual airlines have paid tribute to Davies, praising his contributions to the flight simulation world and his passion for aviation.

Many have shared their memories of flying with Davies and his impact on their lives. Davies’ colleagues at Lancaster University have also paid tribute to him, describing him as a talented and dedicated lecturer whom his students and colleagues highly respected.

A Loss to the Flight Simulation Community

The loss of Matthew Davies is a significant blow to the flight simulation community. His contributions to the virtual airline world and his passion for aviation have left a lasting impact on the community. His many friends and followers will greatly miss his dedication and enthusiasm.

Davies’ legacy will live on through the virtual airlines he helped to create, the students he taught, and the countless flight simmers he inspired. The flight simulation community has lost a true pioneer, but his memory will continue to inspire future generations of aviation enthusiasts for years to come.

