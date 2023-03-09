Jordan Dunbar death: First Dates Ireland star dies aged 29

Jordan Dunbar, former host of the popular reality show first dates, and a presenter of My Yellow Brick Road, has passed away. In recent years, he has been referred to as Stanbar.

Jordan was an ally of the LGBT community and was very vocal about supporting his community.

Who is Jordan Dunbar?

Jordan, born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1994 and was a lifelong resident, was loved by all who knew him. He was a great source of comfort and joy to those around him.

He participated in the 2017 season of First Dates, Ireland, and was a fan of hairdressers. He then represented My Yellow Brick Road of RTE in 2019.

Even though he was beginning his career, he was well-known and accomplished. It was disclosed by Glassdoor that he earned a 26,54 euros average salary working in First Dates.

How did Jordan Dunbar die?

Currently, the cause of death of the tv show star is unknown. Yet, it is known that he was 29 years old when he passed away. He is survived by his mom Sharon and his dad Albert.

He will be sorely missed by his parents, aunt, Michelle, uncle, Michael, cousin Gregg, brothers and sisters, friends, and relatives. All who knew him will remember him for his zest for life and all he accomplished.

Tributes poured out to the beloved star

On 7 March 2023, the production company for the show, My Yellow Brick Road, announced the passing of Jordan Dunbar in an Instagram post on a Tuesday evening.

In the statement, they expressed their grief for losing such a talented cast member and also extended their condolences to his family member for losing their beloved son and anyone who was close to and loved him.

Several comments poured out for him, including his friends and previous co-workers. They described him as a beautiful individual with a passion for styling and hairdressing.

He was called a “beautiful genuine person” and a wonderful and lovely person who would be sincerely missed. Jordan will be remembered with love and admiration and will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. During this trying time, our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and friends. He was a great source of comfort and joy to those around him.