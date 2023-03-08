Who is Lara Spencer married to now? Who is Laura Spencer’s first husband?

Lara Spencer is a popular American television presenter. Lara Spencer is well-recognized as the co-anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America.

Lara Spencer has also served as a correspondent for ABC News and Nightline News. Lara served as the host of the syndicated entertainment news magazine The Insider from 2004 to 2011. Lara also served as a regular contributor to CBS’s The Early Show.

Lara Spencer served as a national correspondent for “Good Morning America” ​​and spent many years as a lifestyle reporter for WABC-TV.

Lara Spencer served as host of Antiques Roadshow on PBS for the 2004–05 season. In 2005, Lara did the spin-off Antiques Roadshow FYI.

Lara Spencer used to host the Great American Country Channel and HGTV PSR Flea Market Flip Show. In April 2018, Lara announced that she would be appearing three days a week on GMA to focus on her television production.

Who is Lara Spencer married to now?

Lara Spencer married twice. Lara Spencer’s first husband’s name is David Hafenreifer (m. 2000-2015) and Lara Spencer’s husband now is Richard McVie (m. 2018).

Lara Spencer first married David Hafenreiff, a former CNNfn reporter, on September 30, 2000, in an Episcopal ceremony at St. Andrews Dune Church.

Lara Spencer and her first husband, David, have two children, Katherine Paige Hafenreifer (2004) and Duff Hafenreifer (22 January 2002).

Lara Spencer lived with her husband and children in the Riverside section of Greenwich, Connecticut. In March 2015, Lara and David announced their separation. They got divorced in June 2015.

In January 2018, Lara announced her engagement to New York-based tech entrepreneur Richard McVie. Lara first met Richard on a blind date through a mutual friend.

Richard McVay is the founder, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess, a publicly traded financial technology company.

On 1 September 2018, Lara and Richard married in an outdoor ceremony in Vail, Colorado.

Why is Lara Spencer famous?

Lara Spencer is famous as the co-host of Good Morning America. Lara Spencer also became an HGTV fan. In 2011, Lara Spencer was announced as co-anchor.

Lara Spencer took a step back from her iconic status in 2018 to work on her own media company, DuffKat Media.

How tall is Lara Spencer?

Lara Spencer’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Lara Spencer’s age is 53 years. Lara Spencer’s full name is Lara Christine Von Seelen. Lara Spencer’s date of birth is 19 June 1969.

Lara Spencer was born to Carolyn von Seelen and Richard von Seelen in Garden City, New York, U.S.

Lara Spencer did her school studies at Garden City High School in 1987. Lara Spencer graduated from Pennsylvania State University.

