Who is Emma Watson in a relationship with? Who are Emma Watson ex boyfriends?

Emma Watson is a famous British actress and activist. Emma Watson is well-recognized for her work and role in independent films and blockbusters films.

Emma Watson is also known for her women’s rights work. Emma Watson received many awards including three MTV Movie Awards and a Young Artist Award.

In 2001, Emma Watson made her acting debut in the “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” film as Hermione Granger. In 2007, Emma Watson made her television debut with the “Ballet Shoes” series.

Emma Watson also acted in the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” (2022) and “The Vicar of Dibley” (2015) television series.

BREAKING: Warner Bros. is currently working on a live-action “#HarryPotter and the Cursed Child” with all 3 stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are set to return to their roles. pic.twitter.com/xAxxJD5rCX — LetsCinema (@letscinema) February 18, 2023

In 2010, Emma Watson also appeared in the “Say You Don’t Want It” Music video.

Emma Watson also acted in many movies, including My Week with Marilyn, This Is the End, Regression, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Colonia, The Bling Ring, Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, Noah, and more.

Who is Emma Watson boyfriend?

Emma Watson started a relationship with businessman Leo Robinton in 2019 and split in 2021. Emma then began a relationship with Brandon Green, the son of billionaire Sir Philip Green.

Emma also had a relationship with Tom Felton, her co-star in the Harry Potter films.

Some of Emma Watson’s past relationships and rumors include Angus Willoughby, Matthew Janney, Johnny Simmons, Rafael Cebrian, Will Adamowicz, George Craig, Jay Barrymore, and Francis Boulle.

Emma Watson Age

Emma Watson’s age is 32 years. Emma Watson’s full name is Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson. Emma Watson’s birth date was 15 April 1990. Emma Watson was born to Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson in Paris, France.

Emma Watson’s height is 5 feet 4 inches. Emma Watson did her studies at Dragon School and Headington School, Oxford, and Brown University.

How much is Emma Watson’s Net Worth?

Emma Watson’s net worth is around $85 million. Emma Watson earned $70 million from the eight Harry Potter films. Earned $15 million from the Beauty and the Beast movie and $5-$10 million from endorsements. Emma Watson is living her life in luxury star Emma Watson has an Expensive House and Cars.

