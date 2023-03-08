The Woman was Found Safe After Going Missing after Catching a Train to Downtown Chicago

The Chicago Police Department is seeking a lady who got on a train downtown and never returned. Let us take a closer look at what happened to Michelle Flores.

Michelle Flores, What Happened to Her?

Michelle, 27, was last seen on Saturday, March 4, 2023, when she boarded a train towards downtown Chicago, according to a CPD missing person notice.

Flores is 5-foot-1 and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has tattoos on both her arms and her back. Her lower left arm includes tattoos of a castle and a dragon.

Under these circumstances, acting quickly and alerting the authorities of any pertinent information is crucial. Anybody with knowledge is asked to call a tip line that the police have set up to help with the investigation. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the police, and they will accept anonymous information.

Flores’ family pleads with the public for help finding her since they are naturally distraught. They have been vigilant in their search for her and have not given up. Anybody with the knowledge or who may have seen her is invited to come forward and assist with the hunt. The family is grateful for the support of the neighbourhood and hopeful that they will find Flores soon.

Who is Michelle Flores?

She is 120 Ibs with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. She is Hispanic. The Chicago Police Department has been aggressively looking for Flores and asked the public for assistance locating her. Anybody with information concerning her location or who has seen her should call A/3 SVU at 312.744-8266.

Michelle Flores Disappeared From Chicago:

Flores’ disappearance has alarmed her family and friends. They have been hunting for her for a long time and have used social media to spread the news about her missing. Her sister Maria, in charge of the Search, has asked for anybody with information to come forward.

Family:

Also, the Flores Family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Search. They have been creating pamphlets and purchasing supplies to aid in the search using the money. The kindness of the neighbourhood overwhelms the family, who hopes to find Flores soon.

Read Also – Who is Savannah Guthrie’s husband? Is Savannah Guthrie still married?