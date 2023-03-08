Who is Savannah Guthrie’s husband? Is Savannah Guthrie still married?

Savannah Guthrie is a notable American broadcast journalist as well as an attorney. Savannah Guthrie is well-recognized as the co-anchor of the NBC News morning show Today. Savannah Guthrie has held the position since 2012.

Savannah Guthrie is famous for her work on the White House Correspondent (2008–2011), Today co-anchor (2012–present), The Daily Rundown co-anchor (2010–2011), Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade co-host (2012–present), and NBC Chief Legal Correspondent (2011–present).

Savannah Guthrie had to leave the show this morning after testing positive for COVID-19 during the live TODAY broadcast. pic.twitter.com/6TYJlr0bs5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 28, 2023

How old is Savannah Guthrie?

Savannah Guthrie’s full name is Savannah Clark Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie’s birth date is 27 December 1971. Savannah Guthrie’s age is 51 years. Savannah Guthrie was born to Charles Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie in Sandringham, Victoria, Australia.

Savannah Guthrie’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Savannah Guthrie did her studies at Amphitheater High School and the University of Arizona, and Georgetown University Law Center.

How many marriages have Savannah Guthrie been married to?

Savannah Guthrie married twice. The name of the first husband of Savannah Guthrie is Mark Orchard (m. 2005-2009), and the name of the present husband of, Savannah Guthrie is Michael Feldman (m. 2014).

Who is Savannah Guthrie husband?

Savannah Guthrie is a married woman. Savannah Guthrie husband’s name is Michael Feldman.

Michael Feldman is a relations and communications consultant as well as a former Democratic political adviser.

Savannah Guthrie first married Mark Orchard, an English BBC news presenter, in December 2005. Savannah met Mark while covering the Michael Jackson dossier.

Savannah and Mark divorced in 2009. Savannah Guthrie began a relationship with Michael Feldman in late 2009 after divorcing her first husband.

Savannah and Michael got engaged in 2013. The couple married on March 15, 2014, in Tucson, Arizona. 2 days later, Savannah announces that she is four months pregnant.

Savannah gave birth to their first child in 2014. On June 7, 2016, Savannah announced that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

In 2016, Savannah gave birth to a second child. Savannah Guthrie Children’s Names – Vale Guthrie Feldman and Charles Max Feldman.

