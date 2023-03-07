Is JoJo Siwa in a relationship? Who is JoJo Siwa in a relationship with now?

Jojo Siwa is a talented American dancer, actress, singer, and YouTuber. Jojo Siwa is well-recognized for her singles “Kid in a Candy Store” and “Boomerang”.

JoJo Siwa appeared on two seasons of “Dance Moms” alongside her mother, Jessalyn Siwa.

Jojo Siwa has a YouTube channel named “It’s Jojo Siwa”, in which she uploads daily videos of daily life.

Jojo Siwa has been listed in Time’s annual list of the 100 Most Impressive People in the World in 2020.

Jojo started her career as a top-5 finalist in the second season of AB’s Ultimate Dance Competition. The dance show is produced by Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms fame.

Jojo Siwa also released the “I Can Make U Dance” single.

Jojo Siwa has been selected as a judge on the 7th season of So You Think You Can Dance on April 4, 2022, alongside Stephen “Twitch” Boss and Matthew Morrison.

On 9 September 2022, Jojo Siwa was announced as the recipient of the Gamechanger Award from GLSEN for her anti-bullying complaints efforts.

Who is JoJo Siwa Boyfriend?

Jojo Siwa has been in a few relationships before but is probably single recently.

JoJo first dated TikTok star Mark Bontempo from August 2020 to November 2020.

In February 2021, JoJo confirmed that she is in a relationship with her close friend, Kylie Preve. Jojo Siwa told that Kylie asked her to get into the relationship only a month ago.

The two broke up at the end of 2021, but in May 2022, the couple confirmed that they were back in a relationship.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Preve split in June 2022. After this, Jojo Siwa started dating social media content creator Avery Cyrus in August 2022.

A few months later it was announced that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus had ended their relationship.

How did JoJo Siwa get so famous?

Jojo Siwa became a reality star at the age of nine. JoJo participated in the Dance Moms spinoff Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in the second season in 2013 at the age of nine and has since become famous.

JoJo’s energetic persona during the run became a household name, leading to fan excitement as well as music, TV, merchandising, and more.

How old is JoJo Siwa?

JoJo Siwa’s full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa. JoJo Siwa’s age is 19 years. JoJo Siwa’s birth date is 19 May 2003. JoJo Siwa was born to Jessalynn Siwa and Tom Siwa in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. JoJo Siwa has a sibling whose name is Jayden Siwa. JoJo Siwa’s height is 5 feet 9 inches approx.

Read Also:- Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe and Bodyguard Killed after Car Crashes into Stray Cows