Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe and Bodyguard Killed after Car Crashes into Stray Cows

Late Saturday morning, Tate Makgoe and one of his bodyguards died in a car accident.

The accident occurred on the N1 highway between Ventersburg and Winburg when the car they were traveling in hit a group of stray cows.

How did the accident take place?

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when the car carrying the MEC, his bodyguard, and a driver hit a group of cows that had wandered onto the highway.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after suffering injuries.

The Free State Department of Education has expressed shock and sadness at the loss of the MEC, who was described as a hard-working and dedicated public servant.

In a statement, the department said that Makgoe had been instrumental in transforming the education system in the province.

The department expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured driver a quick recovery.

Information on the ongoing Accident Investigation:

Investigations into the accident’s cause are ongoing. According to Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, spokesman for the police, a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

The incident brought attention once more to the danger that stray animals present on South African roads.

In rural areas, it is common for livestock to wander onto highways and pose a risk to motorists.

The loss of Tate Makgoe and his bodyguard is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for all South Africans to exercise caution when traveling on the country’s roads.

Tate Makgoe Contributions to Education:

Tate Makgoe was appointed the Free State Education MEC in 2009, a position he held until his untimely death. He greatly impacted the province’s educational system during his time there.

Makgoe was a champion of early childhood development and was instrumental in establishing the Grade R program in the province.

He also oversaw the construction of more than 80 schools and the renovation of many others.

Under his leadership, the province achieved a pass rate of 85.1% in the 2022 matric exams, making it one of the top-performing provinces in the country.

Tribute to Tate Makgoe:

People across the nation have responded to the news of Tate Makgoe passing with shock and sadness.

The deceased MEC has received condolences and tributes from political figures, academics, and members of the public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family, saying that Makgoe had been a committed public servant who had worked tirelessly to improve the lives of South Africans.

