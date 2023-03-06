Was Michael Rhodes married? Who is Michael Rhodes Wife?

Michael Rhodes was a popular American bass player. Michael Rhodes was well-recognized for his touring in support of other artists and session work as well as his collaborations with bands and ensembles.

Michael Rhodes worked for Tree Publishing Company first as a demo musician and later as a session player.

Michael Rhodes joined Rodney Crowell, Eddie Byers, Stuart Smith, and Vince Santoro in the Cicadas. In 1997 he recorded an album.

Michael Rhodes was also known as a member of the infamous Cherry Bomb, along with Vince Gill, Richard Bennett, Hank DeVito and Crowell.

Michael Rhodes who was an active participant in Bonamassa’s touring and recording. In 2019, Michael Rhodes was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

Michael Rhodes released many songs with his partners and fellow, including Tokyo, Oklahoma, That Feeling Inside, Won’t Be Blue Anymore, Tonight We Ride, King’s Record Shop, Wild-Eyed Dream, Diamonds & Dirt, Keys to the Highway, Love is Strange, Chasin’ the Sun, and more.

Michael Rhodes Passed Away at 69

Michael Rhodes died on Saturday, 4 March 2023, at the age of 69. Michael Rhodes’ representative confirmed his death. Michael Rhodes died Saturday morning at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, a spokesman said.

The spokesman’s statement did not give a cause of death for Michael Rhodes. The family of Michael Rhodes has not yet released a message regarding Michael’s funeral and memorial service.

Very sad day in Nashville as we lost our friend, one of the greatest bass players to have ever lived, Michael Rhodes. His mere presence in the studio made everyone bring their “A” game. Huge loss for our music family. RIP my friend, and play God a nice, deep heavenly groove. pic.twitter.com/naqVCyLvwn — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) March 5, 2023

Who is Michael Rhodes Wife?

Michael Rhodes’s marital status was married. Michael Rhodes wife’s name is Lindsay Fairbanks Rhodes.

Michael Rhodes married Lindsey Fairbanks Rhodes many years ago. The couple maintained their marriage bond very well and understood and supported each other.

Michael and Lindsay have two children – a son, Jason Rhodes, and a daughter, Melody Wind Rhodes.

Lindsay supported and inspired her husband, Michael, as he progressed in his career until his death.

