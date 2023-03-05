Is Ella Balinska Unmarried? Who is Ella Balinska Boyfriend?

Ella Balinska is a famous British actress. In 2015, Ella made her acting debut with the “Junction 9” film as Tanya Mason.

In 2018, Ella Balinska made her television debut with the “Casualty” series. Ella also acted in some television series like Midsomer Murders (2018), Resident Evil (2022), and The Athena (2019).

Ella Balinska will be seen in “The Occupant” upcoming film as Abby.

Ella Balinska acted in many films like Charlie’s Angels, Run Sweetheart Run, Ru’s Angels, and more.

Ella Balinska also acted in many short films, including Thanatos, Tiers of the Tropics, Room, Hunted, 10 Men & Gwen, Clover, and more. Ella Balinska is nominated for Best Actress for National Film Awards UK and Rising Star for Screen Nation Film and Television Awards.

Now that #CocaineBear is in theaters, it’s time we finally acknowledge that CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2019) was actually good. pic.twitter.com/WV1XnMAPZA — Jordan Woodson #TheKillerSweep (@jordanjwoodson) February 23, 2023

Who is Ella Balinska Boyfriend?

Ella Balinska’s marital status is unmarried.

As of now, Ella Balinska is single. She is not in any relationship with anyone. There is no information available on whether Ella Balinska was in a relationship with anyone previously.

Ella Balinska has never shared about her love life, due to which there is no information about her boyfriend.

What age is Ella Balinska?

Ella Balinska’s age is 26 years. Ella Balinska’s birth date was 4 October 1996. Ella Balinska was born to her parents in London, England. Ella Balinska’s mother’s name is Lorraine Pascale, is a chef and Ella Balinska’s father’s name is Kaz Balinski-Jundzill, is an entrepreneur.

In 2000, Ella Balinska’s parents divorced. After divorcing, Ella Balinska’s father married model Sophie Anderton.

Ella Balinska did his studies at James Allen’s Girls’ School, Arts Educational School, and Guildford School of Acting. Ella Balinska’s nationality is British.

Read Also:- Who is Tom Sizemore Wife? What is Tom Sizemore Cause of Death?